Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Barnett Forest Products Signs On As Silver Level Sponsor For OCO's Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

FULTON – Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor OneGroup, in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County Today

Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale's Outdoor Courtyard

OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
OSWEGO, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship

A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
LANSING, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
multihousingnews.com

Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
