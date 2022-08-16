Read full article on original website
Related
Barnett Forest Products Signs On As Silver Level Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor OneGroup, in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber.
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event Raises Over $30,000 To Support Local Healthcare
OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard
OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
tompkinsweekly.com
Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship
A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
Locke Passes LaFave Late To Win Fourth Of Season At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Make it four. 16 year-old Chase Locke started in the eleven spot in last Saturday’s 30-lap J&S Paving 350 Super main at Oswego Speedway and put together another masterful performance, driving from the back of the pack to his fourth win of the season with the Locke Crane Services No. 88.
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fulton Speedway Hosting Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST, August 17; No Racing Saturday August 20
FULTON – Fulton Speedway will host the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST this Wednesday, August 17, but has adjusted the schedule for this weekend, with no racing now scheduled on August 20. Coming on the heels of the busy Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST week, with NASCAR’s Watkins Glen Weekend active,...
Buc Boosters Support New Buccaneer Pride Graphics at Oswego High School Cafeteria
Oswego, New York – The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to...
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
multihousingnews.com
Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells
Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
mysouthsidestand.com
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0