Constellation Tees Up For OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament. Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard
OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
Buc Boosters Support New Buccaneer Pride Graphics at Oswego High School Cafeteria
Oswego, New York – The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to...
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event Raises Over $30,000 To Support Local Healthcare
OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses,...
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Learn How “It Just Clicks” At CCE Oswego Workshop August 25
OSWEGO COUNTY – Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the...
Locke Passes LaFave Late To Win Fourth Of Season At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Make it four. 16 year-old Chase Locke started in the eleven spot in last Saturday’s 30-lap J&S Paving 350 Super main at Oswego Speedway and put together another masterful performance, driving from the back of the pack to his fourth win of the season with the Locke Crane Services No. 88.
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped And $1.3 Million In Payroll To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Linda A. DeGroff
OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
Outdoor Service, Picnic At United Baptist Church Of Scriba August 28
OSWEGO – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be having their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building on Sunday August 28, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship with us! Our Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will be leading the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will be giving the morning message so prepare to be blessed! Dress is very casual.
City Of Oswego’s Summer Events Offer Families Fun, Businesses Economic Boost
OSWEGO – While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Oswego Health Invests In Future Of Healthcare With ?New Position Overseeing Student Engagement
OSWEGO – According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 7 – August 13
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Full story here. To...
Joseph Harley Wilson
FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
C. Robert Patterson
PHOENIX, NY – C. Robert Patterson, 73, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on August 13, 2022 following a brief illness. Robert is predeceased by his daughter Megan, and is survived by his loving wife Noreen of Phoenix, NY; daughter Alicia (Jeffrey) and beloved grandson Milo Straight of Cary, NC; and son Benjamin (Shamsi) Patterson of Rockville, MD, and his sister Mary (Eric) Eberhardt of Georgia.
