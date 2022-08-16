ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Constellation Tees Up For OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament. Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Business
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard

OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oco#Silver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Linda A. DeGroff

OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Outdoor Service, Picnic At United Baptist Church Of Scriba August 28

OSWEGO – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be having their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building on Sunday August 28, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship with us! Our Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will be leading the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will be giving the morning message so prepare to be blessed! Dress is very casual.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Harley Wilson

FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

C. Robert Patterson

PHOENIX, NY – C. Robert Patterson, 73, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on August 13, 2022 following a brief illness. Robert is predeceased by his daughter Megan, and is survived by his loving wife Noreen of Phoenix, NY; daughter Alicia (Jeffrey) and beloved grandson Milo Straight of Cary, NC; and son Benjamin (Shamsi) Patterson of Rockville, MD, and his sister Mary (Eric) Eberhardt of Georgia.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy