Local Registered Nurse Believes Professional Development Is Critical In Providing Better Patient Outcomes In Her Community

uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership
OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors. Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
urbancny.com
Syracuse City School District Announces School Supply Distribution
The Syracuse City School District will be purchasing supplies to distribute to each school prior to the 2022-23 school year. The supplies that will be provided were chosen based off the school supply lists provided by each of our school buildings and include things like pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper, glue, and more. Supplies are intended to be provided to students throughout the school year, serving as a supplement for families who are unable to purchase supplies on their own.
waer.org
Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum
Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
urbancny.com
“The last few days have been painful for the people we serve…” Vera House Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors Issue Statement
Syracuse, N.Y. – Today, Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors issued the following statement:. Over the past few days, Vera House leadership and Board of Directors has collectively reflected on recent events relating to the employment of Marcus Jackson. During this time, Vera House management has started an open dialogue with our staff, people we serve and partners. And, the Vera House Board of Directors will initiate a process to increase transparency as we review our hiring, personnel, and governance policies.
Oswego County Announces EEEV In Albion, Mexico
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion. The Albion pool is the same location where WNV was...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City School District to distribute free school supplies to students, teachers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As inflation weighs on families and teachers during the back-to-school season, the Syracuse City School District announced Tuesday they will be purchasing school supplies for students and teachers ahead of the 2022-23 school year, as well as distributing a $250 stipend to teachers to help with classroom supplies.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 15, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 297 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 8 to August 14) this past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the...
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Fulton Common Council Approves Use Of $97k In ARPA Funding
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met briefly last night, Tuesday, August 16, when it voted to pass a handful of resolutions, including the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved the city clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 of ARPA funding for various uses in the city:
waer.org
Triple E found in Syracuse area
The Onondaga County Health Department said a State Lab has confirmed the presence of Triple E in the Cicero Swamp area. The trap is located along Route 298. The virus is one of many viruses spread by mosquitos. The health department is warning residents to use personal protection measures including...
Some Central New Yorkers to see double-digit health insurance rate hikes in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some Central New Yorkers covered by small group and individual health insurance plans will see double-digit rate hikes in their premiums next year under increases approved by the state. The state Department of Financial Services announced today it approved increases ranging from 0.5% to 16.5% in...
localsyr.com
WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
