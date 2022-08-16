Local Registered Nurse Believes Professional Development Is Critical In Providing Better Patient Outcomes In Her Community

The Syracuse City School District will be purchasing supplies to distribute to each school prior to the 2022-23 school year. The supplies that will be provided were chosen based off the school supply lists provided by each of our school buildings and include things like pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper, glue, and more. Supplies are intended to be provided to students throughout the school year, serving as a supplement for families who are unable to purchase supplies on their own.

