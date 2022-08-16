Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
Help name the unofficial mascot at CSU's newest campus
Colorado State University's newest campus needs your help naming a kitten. However, it's not a real cat. It's a 9-foot interactive kitten statue that welcomes visitors to the Vida building on the CSU Spur campus in Denver.The kitten is an educational tool that is meant to teach kids the best way to greet an animal. The statue purrs or meows when you walk up to its face but will growl or hiss if you walk up behind it.CSU Spur reached out to nonprofits and organizations in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods to come up with six names for this unofficial...
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
skyhinews.com
Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’
Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Message from the Mayor: Checking the pulse of downtown Estes Park
As mayor, I periodically walk through downtown Estes Park to check on how things are going with local businesses. Last Sunday morning, when gathering my notebook and pen, I recalled that wildfires, COVID-19, and supply chains were top topics during my previous conversations. As I drove down Elkhorn, I wondered— with sales tax collections for June 3.78-percent higher than the previous June — what might the issues be this time? Parking the car, I anticipated the information I’d learn, knowing the business owners and workers of Estes Park wouldn’t be shy. They’d provide much insight to these and other questions.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch
Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Common Spots to See a Moose Near Fort Collins According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
5 Interesting Things Fort Collins Has in Common With Steamboat Springs
It's about three and a half hours in the car to get to Steamboat Springs. It's not often that many people travel to Steamboat to see the things it has in common with The Choice City. Steamboat Springs, a.k.a. "Ski Town, USA," as it's known is definitely all about skiing;...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
timnath.org
I-25 Construction & Closures Aug. 21-24
We’ve received the following closure notices from the Colorado Department of Transportation:. SB I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Road, in Fort Collins. To shift traffic and open work areas on the I-25 ramps at Prospect Road, in Fort Collins, a full closure of the southbound I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Road will take place from 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, until 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22. Southbound I-25 on-ramp traffic will go north on I-25 to Exit 269/Mulberry Street and continue back onto southbound I-25.
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
