Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard
OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
OzThrift Sale continues today; will offer community days this weekend
The OzThrift Sale that supports sustainability, while offering outstanding bargains to shoppers, continues today and opens up to the greater Oswego community on Saturday and Sunday. The Sustainability Office coordinates this event unfolding in the Swetman Gym and Room 133 of Marano Campus Center, which offers new-to-you treasures including clothing,...
Oswego County Announces EEEV In Albion, Mexico
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion. The Albion pool is the same location where WNV was...
Pick your own steak at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls (Dining Out Review)
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Though merely a side dish, the summer vegetable succotash at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls was as much of a feature as the grilled halibut fillet that sat on it. Bright red in hue and flecked with yellow corn kernels, the flavors were fresh...
Linda A. DeGroff – August 16, 2022
Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Learn How “It Just Clicks” At CCE Oswego Workshop August 25
OSWEGO COUNTY – Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the...
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14
OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 7 – August 13
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Full story here. To...
Stephen Falise
SCRIBA, NY – Stephen Falise, 64, of Scriba, New York, had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, after 42.5 years of employment.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/8/22 – 8/14/22
Time/Date: 07:53:00 – 08/10/22 Booking Number: 7786. 07:49:50 -08/10/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 07:49:50 – 08/10/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. Inmate Name: BOEGLIN, DANIELLE MM. Address: 2430 COUNTY ROUTE 176, VOLNEY, NY. Birth Date: 07/02/91. Arrest Number: 7807. Time/Date: 19:24:00 – 08/13/22 Booking...
Beverly Riley
OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.
Fulton Common Council Approves Use Of $97k In ARPA Funding
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met briefly last night, Tuesday, August 16, when it voted to pass a handful of resolutions, including the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved the city clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 of ARPA funding for various uses in the city:
Outdoor Service, Picnic At United Baptist Church Of Scriba August 28
OSWEGO – The United Baptist Church of Scriba will be having their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building on Sunday August 28, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship with us! Our Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will be leading the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will be giving the morning message so prepare to be blessed! Dress is very casual.
