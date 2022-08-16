Bruce Blakeman: Crime Problem Will Give Governor's Election To Lee Zeldin

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is predicting that the growing crime problem across New York will swing the governor's election for Republican Lee Zeldin.

"I believe that this election will turn on crime. I think people are fed up. I hear from Democrats everyday, moderate Democrats who never voted Republican before, who are telling me they're going to vote Republican this year. So I think Lee Zeldin will ride this issue. I think he's on the right side of the issue and quite frankly I think he will be the next governor," Blakeman told WOR's "Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning."

Blakeman said the state's bail reform law is fueling the crime problem. He said 87 percent of those arrested in Nassau County are not being held on bail.

"Cashless bail for illegal guns. Cashless bail for burglaries. I mean what have we come to here in New York state that victims have less rights than the criminals who prey on them," Blakeman said.

