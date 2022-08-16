Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty in attempted theft of guns from store in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is expected to be sentenced in November after admitting to trying to steal guns from a store in New Hampshire. According to the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of New Hampshire, William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee.
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
Five suspects sought following armed robbery at gas station in Exeter, N.H.
Anyone with tips or information related to this incident is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have released surveillance images of five suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station store clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Manchester police arrest man three hours after trying to serve arrest warrant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody three hours after Manchester police tried to serve a search warrant. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the area of Maple and Merrimack streets Wednesday night after a man refused to turn himself in. He surrendered and police...
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Police have carried out a search as they continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry. It was reported that shots were fired at the bonfire in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside in Derry at about 11.20pm on Monday. Chief Inspector Michael...
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
MPD Under the Radar: Second Street man can’t get enough sauce, so he starts feeling employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
Franklin man accused of assaulting children ordered held without bail
CONCORD, N.H. — A Franklin man accused of threatening and assaulting multiple children is being held without bail. Andrew Trudell, 38, is being held without bail after new allegations were made by three children he knows about abuse claims dating back to 2019. According to court paperwork, Trudell is...
CAR DOOR OPENED INTO THE SIDE OF A PICKUP TRUCK LEADS TO MELEE WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE STABBED AND FIVE ARRESTED
Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Portland police investigate potential hate crimes targeting Muslims outside mosque
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating recent incidents tied to a local mosque as potential hate crimes against the Muslim community. Of Portland's four mosques, Omar Bin Alkhetab is for members of the Afghan and Arab-speaking communities, and they have no doubt they were targeted by hate crimes. Members...
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 75-year-old Methuen woman
Massachusetts State Police canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman from Methuen on Tuesday.
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
