Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
How 'Orphan: First Kill' Made 23-Year-Old Isabelle Fuhrman Look Like a Kid
Never underestimate the power of platform heels! To reprise her role as Esther in "Orphan: First Kill," Isabelle Fuhrman pulled out all the stops (and shoes).
One Stephen King Adaptation Has Been In Development For A Decade, But The Filmmakers Haven't Given Up Hope
Not a lot of projects are able to survive a decade in development, but one Stephen King adaptation is trying to pull off that feat.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
Horror fans shout out a 1999 supernatural spooker that wasn’t ‘The Sixth Sense’
He may have been responsible for the live-action The Last Airbender, a film that anyone should only acknowledge with hefty reluctance, but after masterminding the likes of The Sixth Sense back in 1999, you can only knock M. Night Shyamalan so much. Indeed, the filmmaker’s iconic psychological thriller exerted a firm grip upon audiences back then, and continues to hold on throughout the ever-changing horror landscape.
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
'Orphan: First Kill' Director William Brent Bell on Why He Didn't See Paramount+ Prequel 'Working' Amid Excitement (Exclusive)
Orphan: First Kill is an absolute blast of a movie that brings back everyone's favorite homicidal, adolescent-looking Estonian: Esther, as played again by actress Isabelle Fuhrman, reprising her role from the original 2009 film. However, the concept of an Orphan prequel was something that even the most hardcore fans were skeptical of, including the new film's director, William Brent Bell. PopCulture.com has a chance to speak exclusively with Bell, ahead of the film's forthcoming release, and he shared with us his "initial reaction" to being presented with the idea.
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Emily Watson & Paul Mescal Star In A24’s New Mother & Son Psychological Drama
Filmmaker Anna Rose Holmer dazzled critics in 2015 with her feature debut “The Fits,” which made a big splash at Sundance that year. Seven years later, she finally returns with collaborator Saela Davis, who was the co-writer and editor of “The Fits.” Together, they have directed the new psychological drama/thriller “God’s Creatures.” Premiering at The Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to great acclaim, Davis and Holmer’s film Paul Mescal (“Normal People,” “The Lost Daughter”), Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale,” “The Fall”), and Academy Award-nominee Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves,” “Punch Drunk Love”).
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said she felt more childlike making Orphan: First Kill, in theaters, for digital purchase and streaming on Paramount+ Friday, than she did making the original film as a child. "I just think people don't actually grow up," Fuhrman told UPI in a...
Ryan Reynolds Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
One of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years later. In a surprise turn of events no one saw coming, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013 with Rotten Tomatoes citing it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
‘The English’ First Look: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star In New Western Limited Series On Amazon Prime Video
The Western genre waned in popularity in the 1980s, but 21st-century cinema still has the occasional film that harks to its heyday. Most of these are genre hybrids, like Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” or S. Craig Zahler’s “Bone Tomahawk,” while others, like “Meek’s Cutoff” or “Slow West” attend to the genre’s classic nuances.
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
Where Is ‘Orphan: First Kill’ Streaming? How to Watch the Horror Prequel
It’s been over a decade since a little girl in pigtails first terrorized audiences in the 2009 horror flick Orphan—and now that very same girl is back in Orphan: First Kill, the horror prequel coming to Paramount+, digital, and theaters this weekend. Actor Isabelle Fuhrman—who is now 25—reprises...
