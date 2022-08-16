ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

By Melissa Moon
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home.

The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday.

The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband after he destroyed some of her personal belongings.

Memphis hospital locks down while treating shooting victims

Peete’s wife said she was sitting in a recliner when she realized Peete was standing over her with a baseball bat.

The victim said she lifted her arm to protect her head, and Peete took a swing and hit her on the elbow.

Police said the victim’s daughter and a family friend were also in the home, heard the commotion, and were able to stop Peete.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Peete was arrested at Holiday Ham on Poplar. He is being held on a $30,000 bond and scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the Family Safety Center at (901) 222-4400 for help.

