Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
NYLON
Bella Hadid Says She Is "Not On This Earth To Be A Model"
Like any great supermodel, Bella Hadid will soon make her acting debut — not with a sexy cameo in a blockbuster, but in the “unhinged role” of the “weirdo girlfriend” in Ramy, Hulu’s dark comedy about a first-generation Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (played by Ramy Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality and coming of age in New Jersey. Hadid will have a recurring role on the series, and in a new profile for GQ, unlikely besties Hadid and Youssef talk religion and Hadid’s greater calling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grazia
Sienna Miller’s Favourite Noughties Accessory Has Been Spotted In Copenhagen
Is it 2004? Because from the pictures at Copenhagen Fashion Week, one of the lesser-spotted accessories from the early '00s, the boho belt, is making a comeback. Sienna Miller was its original champion. Back in the day, she wore her coin belt, probably a vintage find from Portobello Market, slung around her hips at Glastonbury. (She's still a stan by the way - just last week, she looped a prime example of a boho belt around a pair of white jeans - as is Gloria Steinem, who wore hers while stepping out with Meghan Markle.)
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Hypebae
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Latest GANNI x Levi's Campaign
GANNI and Levi’s have joined forces once again, launching their third collaboration with a campaign starring Emma Chamberlain. The announcement comes shortly after the Danish brand’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, with the collection unveiled on the runway as a see now, buy now preview.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
Hypebae
An Editor’s Photo Diary From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
Just a few weeks ahead of the forthcoming Fashion Month, editors, stylists, influencers, models, photographers and more headed to Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week — one of Nordic fashion’s biggest events of the year. With clear skies and 9 p.m. sunsets, the week was filled with events, parties, shows and much-delayed reunions as the fashion crowd took over the Danish capital after years of the pandemic.
Hypebae
Barbara Potts on Designing Saks Potts' SS23 Collection Inspired by Crown Princess Mary
Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks of Saks Potts, Copenhagen‘s go-to cool girl brand, unveiled their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in their biggest runway show yet at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Guests headed to Kongens Nytorv for an outdoor presentation where close friends and models like Pernille Teisbaek and Erin Wasson took the stage.
Refinery29
For The Plus Community, Size-Inclusive Intimates Can Change Everything
Gianluca Russo is a writer who has covered plus-size fashion for publications like Teen Vogue, NYLON, InStyle, and more. He is also the author of The Power of Plus: Inside Fashion's Size-Inclusivity Revolution. Fashion is how we choose to present ourselves to the world. As such, few decisions are as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA・
papermag.com
A Frank Conversation About Where Plus-Size Fashion Is Headed Next
Models often serve on the frontlines of fashion’s size-inclusivity movement. They witness and advocate for change in real time, both in front of and behind the camera. And while their efforts have certainly made industry — and worldwide — noise, change is far from over. I began...
Fans Are Losing It Over Sydney Sweeney's Vintage Green Mugler Dress From The HCA TV Awards: 'I Need Time To Recover'
Sydney Sweeney just donned a vintage, deep green Mugler dress to the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and wowed fans in the process! The Euphoria star, 24, stunned in a curve-hugging mini dress from the luxury French label— an off-the-shoulder piece with intricate sleeve detailing, belted, cinched waist emphasis, and a peplum-esque, thigh-skimming hemline.
Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt
Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
Vogue
Eclectic Dressing Is All The Rage In Copenhagen Right Now
Are the days of Scandi minimalism over? If the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, the answer is, quite frankly, yes. From neon brights and crop tops to cowboy hats and sequin skirts, eclectic dressing is all the rage in the Danish capital. Of course, there’s...
Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign
Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Christian Cowan Expands Into Resort
Designer Christian Cowan is officially expanding into the four-season fashion calendar, marked by the debut of his first resort collection. The designer is slated to follow up the collection with a spring 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week. “For me, it was important that it was an authentic reflection of who we are as a brand and where we’re going, which I think is changing and is what I’ve always wanted. With our store, our office is downstairs; I meet customers almost every day and chat to them. It’s nice to get their perspective, which has influenced what I’ve...
Comments / 0