Death Cab for Cutie adds its seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Here to Forever,” which rises to the top of the Aug. 20-dated tally. The Ben Gibbard-fronted band from Washington state first led Adult Alternative Airplay with “Soul Meets Body,” from its 2005 album Plans — its first for Atlantic — for 10 weeks in 2005-2006. It notched its sixth leader with “Northern Lights,” from its 2018 album Thank You For Today, for three weeks in February 2019.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO