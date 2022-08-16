Read full article on original website
Sleater-Kinney Releases New (Live) Song, “Complex Female Characters,” Part of Courtney Barnett’s ‘Here and There’ Benefit
Sleater-Kinney, the legendary Pacific Northwest indie rock group fronted by Carrie Brownstein, has released a new (live) single, “Complex Female Characters,” which is part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There compilation, which is set to benefit reproductive rights. Last week, Barnett announced the new compilation, and now...
The FADER
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
Honey Harper Put Their Own Spin on Retro Southern Rock in ‘Broken Token’ [LISTEN]
Honey Harper are set to release their sophomore album Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky on Oct. 28 via ATO Records. The innovative, genre-bending outfit have shared their first cut from the project today (Aug. 16), which serves as a modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s. Anchored...
The Story Behind the Eagles’ Famous ‘Hotel California’ Album Cover
Welcome to the Hotel California/ Such a lovely place (such a lovely place), Don Henley sings, setting the scene for the Eagles’ 1976 album Hotel California. The Eagles’ fifth studio album rang out with stories of the American experience—the one that emerged after the rose-colored glasses were tossed aside. Songs like “Life in the Fast Lane,” and “New Kid in Town” consequently marked Hotel California as something in a category all its own.
Billboard
Death Cab for Cutie Returns to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay With ‘Here to Forever’
Death Cab for Cutie adds its seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart with “Here to Forever,” which rises to the top of the Aug. 20-dated tally. The Ben Gibbard-fronted band from Washington state first led Adult Alternative Airplay with “Soul Meets Body,” from its 2005 album Plans — its first for Atlantic — for 10 weeks in 2005-2006. It notched its sixth leader with “Northern Lights,” from its 2018 album Thank You For Today, for three weeks in February 2019.
