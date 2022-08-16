Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Theft of Watches from Beverly Grove Home
A man was in custody Thursday in connection with a break-in and robbery at a Beverly Grove-area home during which the 71-year-old homeowner was assaulted and a large amount of jewelry, including high-end watches, was stolen. Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested in the 1200 block of...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Palmdale Leaves One Dead
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at 12:14 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Avenue R where they found the victim with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim...
Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park
An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another Arraigned
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Marcus — who said Alexander...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Two Others in Perris
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, is slated to be arraigned next month on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder and two counts of firearm assault, along with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
3 drivers hurt, 1 severely, in road-rage attack on Riverside Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV in an attack on the Riverside Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Machete Fatally Shot by Los Angeles Police
A man allegedly armed with a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17400 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a machete in an alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Homicide investigation underway in Santa Ana after man shot while standing on sidewalk
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana on Monday. The shooting was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. Santa Ana Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. First responders with Orange County Fire Authority were also on the scene, and after attempting life-saving measures on the victim he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim, now identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana resident Alex Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to injuries. Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Drive-by Murder in Santa Ana
A 24-year-old felon was charged Wednesday with an allegedly gang-related, drive-by fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Santa Ana. Edgar Macias Martinez was charged with murder with special circumstance allegations of a drive-by shooting and murder for the benefit of a gang. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing death and committing an offense while released from custody.
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
A man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Warren allegedly walked into...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Operating Honey Oil Lab in Eastvale Neighborhood
A 38-year-old man suspected of operating a honey oil lab that posed a public safety threat to an Eastvale neighborhood was released from jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Ronald Brett Lilly was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of manufacturing illegal substances and possession of marijuana for sale. Lilly was...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
mynewsla.com
Duo Behind Bars For Alleged Mail Theft in Rancho Mirage for Five Months
A man and woman were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over an almost five-month period. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Ex-LAPD Officer Pleads No Contest to On-Duty Assault
A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
