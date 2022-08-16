HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - New school year, new upgrades. Students at Adams Central Junior and Senior High School welcomed 12th and seventh graders back on its first day. They paired a senior with a newbie giving them the responsibility to show them around the school and how to get to their classes, and the school is enforcing a no-cell-phone policy in the classrooms.

ADAMS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO