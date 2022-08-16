Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new commercial has been circling social media. It features one of the newest faces on the Husker Football Team giving a plug for an Omaha-based heating and cooling company. The commercial ties into part of a Name Image and Likeness Deal. Now that it’s legal for...
KSNB Local4
Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team began installing its game plan for its season-opening game against Northwestern on Tuesday. The Huskers face the Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Nebraska practiced for more than two hours in wet conditions outside Memorial Stadium. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said...
KSNB Local4
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central welcomes students to new upgrades
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - New school year, new upgrades. Students at Adams Central Junior and Senior High School welcomed 12th and seventh graders back on its first day. They paired a senior with a newbie giving them the responsibility to show them around the school and how to get to their classes, and the school is enforcing a no-cell-phone policy in the classrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
KSNB Local4
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
