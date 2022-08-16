ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Comments / 27

Justice for all
2d ago

Lucky I wasn't there. I wouldn't be doing video I would've of done justice ⚖️ right then and there. Hope she gets the maximum sentence. Tired of all these child abuse incidents Need to stop 🛑.

Reply(1)
35
jfz69
2d ago

Same with old peoples home….nobody is required anything for the job so people are just using it as a job with no experience….if you don’t like the job don’t take it🙄….don’t have patience for kids don’t take the job…

Reply
12
Shakera Parker
2d ago

Why does this keep happening. There is no way you should be putting your hands on anybody's child. Sad

Reply
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunedin, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Breaking Crime News#True Crime#Police#Violent Crime#The Tampa Bay Times#Richa
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from coma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

Miss. woman accused of running over her 6-year-old and the child’s father in domestic altercation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old mother was arrested after allegedly running over her 6-year-old child and the victim’s father during a domestic altercation. According to a news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, July 26, shortly after 1 p.m., officers were alerted about a 6-year-old child being treated at a hospital after being run over in the 100 block of Harrell Street. After allegedly running over her child and the child’s father, the suspect, Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene.
HATTIESBURG, MS
truecrimedaily

Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow

KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Florida Teacher Is Accused of Hiding Missing Child In Her Home

A 31-year-old Florida teacher has been charged with custodial interference after being accused of hiding a child who'd been reported missing. On Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested Kelly Simpson on a single count of interfering with the custody of a minor. Police had been looking for the child...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
People

People

306K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy