PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO