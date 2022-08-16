Read full article on original website
Justice for all
2d ago
Lucky I wasn't there. I wouldn't be doing video I would've of done justice ⚖️ right then and there. Hope she gets the maximum sentence. Tired of all these child abuse incidents Need to stop 🛑.
Reply(1)
35
jfz69
2d ago
Same with old peoples home….nobody is required anything for the job so people are just using it as a job with no experience….if you don’t like the job don’t take it🙄….don’t have patience for kids don’t take the job…
Reply
12
Shakera Parker
2d ago
Why does this keep happening. There is no way you should be putting your hands on anybody's child. Sad
Reply
25
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
People
White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur
Authorities in Mississippi are considering hate crime charges against a 49-year-old man who police believe posted a video online in which he threatens to run down Black children with his vehicle as he drives down a Ripley street, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said to a group of local residents in a recorded video.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect
A Florida man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a former radio personality who went on to become a teacher. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was taken into custody Sunday following the death of 34-year-old Tasheka Young, a mother of two who was pregnant at the time of her death.
Colo. man allegedly smoked pot with missing 7-year-old boy, locked him in chicken coop after doing meth
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smoked pot with a 7-year-old boy, took him to his friend’s house, then locked him in a chicken coop. On Sunday, July 31, 7-year-old Ashton Laymon’s mother reported him missing to Fountain Police after he was last...
Florida man sentenced to life for raping and killing girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter and leaving her body in a wooded area in 2018. According to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, on April 13, 2018,...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from coma
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Miss. woman accused of running over her 6-year-old and the child’s father in domestic altercation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old mother was arrested after allegedly running over her 6-year-old child and the victim’s father during a domestic altercation. According to a news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, July 26, shortly after 1 p.m., officers were alerted about a 6-year-old child being treated at a hospital after being run over in the 100 block of Harrell Street. After allegedly running over her child and the child’s father, the suspect, Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene.
Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow
KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman kicked out of Dunkin’ for touching doughnuts then punches deputy, Florida cops say
Staff members also accused her and pushing a supervisor, a sheriff’s office said.
People
Florida Teacher Is Accused of Hiding Missing Child In Her Home
A 31-year-old Florida teacher has been charged with custodial interference after being accused of hiding a child who'd been reported missing. On Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested Kelly Simpson on a single count of interfering with the custody of a minor. Police had been looking for the child...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
People
Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene
Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie...
Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
People
Remains of Teen Girl Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Florida Home: Police
Over forty years after a teenager went missing, her sister who reported her missing finally has some answers about what happened. Margaret Johns was contacted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office last year about her sister, Theresa Caroline Fillingim, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance in 1980 in the Tampa, Florida area, WFLA reported.
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Girl, five, who vanished with her mum is being 'actively hidden' cops claim as detectives charge woman, 50, over her disappearance
Police fear five-year-old Grace Hughes is being 'actively' hidden from authorities after no trace of the little girl has been found in over a week - as they warn the effects of her alleged kidnapping will be 'detrimental'. Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks, also known as Laura Bolt,...
People
306K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 27