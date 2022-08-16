ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says his cereal resembles Frosted Flakes, with one key difference

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTVKu_0hJAEL3c00

It’s fair to say Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has found his new favorite cereal, and it just happens to have his name on it.

Kelce’s Krunch hit shelves at Hy-Vee stores around Kansas City on Saturday, and as Kelce told reporters Monday at training camp, his cereal bowl runneth over.

“I already went through about 10 boxes,” Kelce said. “I’m a big Frosted Flakes guy and this is the Kelce Krunch version of it, for sure. I think it has a little bit more sugar but don’t ask me.”

That drew a laugh from reporters because, well, what cereal wants to be known for having excessive sugar?

“You can get it over at Hy-Vee, and of course some of the proceeds go to 87 & Running , my foundation which helps out the inner city youth out here in Kansas City and up in Cleveland in my hometown,” Kelce added. “So hopefully we can get Kansas City on board and raise some funds here from my foundation.”

Kelce was asked by ESPN’s Adam Teicher if his cereal was better than Mahomes Magic Crunch, the cereal named for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that had been sold the previous two years.

“Listen,” Kelce quipped, “it might not have any magic but it’s pretty good.”

The cereal is being sold for $4.99 and some stores are limiting shoppers to two boxes. Despite being on sale for such a short period of time, it’s already on eBay for more than three times the price in stores ... shipping not included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pujF_0hJAEL3c00
Kelce’s Krunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuaXL_0hJAEL3c00
Kelce’s Krunch

Hy-Vee said the cereal was “ expected to raise $18,500 for the 87 & Running Foundation.”

“Travis Kelce is a true inspiration both on and off the field,” Matt Nickell, vice president of sports marketing for Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “His dedication to not only his team but also the Kansas City community is why we are excited to partner with him and the 87 & Running Foundation to launch this new cereal, while providing much-needed support for Kansas City-area youth.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosted Flakes#Cereal#Sports Marketing#Sugar#American Football#Hy Vee#Kelce Krunch#Espn#Mahomes Magic Crunch
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
912
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy