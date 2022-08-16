ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Royals aren’t making playoffs but they’re at least interesting, right? We discuss live

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Royals are still hanging around 20 games under .500, but at least they’re interesting and you can see a future from here. Especially if players like Brady Singer and Vinnie Pasquantino continue their torrid paces.

Join beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian in discussing the Royals and their outlook for the rest of the season and into next year at 10 a.m.

