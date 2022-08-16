Read full article on original website
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
LeBron James' Son Bronny Slams Sick Dunk Over French Team In Paris And Dad Says Oui!
LeBron James Jr. wowed the Parisian crowd — and his famous father.
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
See an exclusive preview of Simone Biles' new Snapchat series
TODAY shares an exclusive first look at a new Snapchat show featuring Olympian Simone Biles. The10-part series will follow the gold medal winner as she tries new adventures.Aug. 16, 2022.
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
Draymond Green Turns Up With DaBaby, Roddy Ricch At Wedding Ceremony
Draymond Green's wedding celebration turned into a rap concert this weekend ... 'cause after the Golden State Warriors star tied the knot with his fiancée, Hazel Renee, he took the stage with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch!!. Green and Hazel -- who got engaged back in 2019 -- jumped the...
Steph Curry Posts Photos With LeBron James, Rich Paul And Others At Draymond Green's Wedding
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram with photos from Draymond Green's wedding. He posted several photos with LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Rich Paul and Green.
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support for son Theo
Tristan Thompson has been paying Maralee Nichols child support despite their ongoing family court lawsuit, Page Six can exclusively reveal. An attorney for Thompson informed Page Six in a legal letter sent late Wednesday that the NBA free agent “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.” Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, on Dec. 1, 2021. Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols claimed in a statement that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided zero “financial assistance,” but he since has repaid the money owed. While the basketball player may be ponying...
VIRAL: Steph Curry Reacts To Bronny James' Dunk
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to the dunk that Bronny James had. James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Here’s Why Serena’s Early Exit From Cincinnati Is a Good Thing
As the great tennis sage Charles Barkley memorably said years ago, “We’re here for a good time, not for a long time.” And so it was with Serena Williams’s match on Tuesday night at Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open against Emma Raducanu, where she bowed out 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes.
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
