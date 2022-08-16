ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Thursday weather conditions to be a bit breezier, but with plenty of sunshine, in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Southeastern Wyoming hasn’t quite reached its peak windy season yet, but the region is nonetheless projected to get a few hefty gusts Thursday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees for Thursday in Wyoming’s capital city. Those conditions are combined with what’s expected to be 15–20 mph winds with 30 mph gusts throughout the day.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weather radar at Cheyenne Regional Airport offline for next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service station in Cheyenne said in a social media post Thursday that the weather radar located at the Cheyenne Regional Airport would be offline for the next week for repairs. The station encouraged those that view the radar often to use surrounding radars...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Election Day
KGAB AM 650

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
capcity.news

Obituaries: Henderson, Wattles, Paff

Nancy J. Henderson: May 20, 1966 – August 11, 2022. Nancy J. Henderson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed at home on August 11th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 20th, in Denver, Colorado to Dennis and Donna Miller. The second youngest of 9 children and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Early registration period for city’s youth basketball league open now until Sept. 15

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The early registration period is now open for the City of Cheyenne’s youth basketball program to be held later this year. Children in third through sixth grade, boys and girls, of all skill levels are welcome to participate with practices beginning Oct. 17 at elementary schools around the city. The program is designed to teach “fundamental basketball skills” and provide a fun league environment to do so, per a city release Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Current, former Cowboys sold wide out Chase Locke on Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Don't bother looking for Chase Locke's name on Wyoming's official online roster. Don't worry, school officials just haven't updated the website yet. "I can assure you I've been practicing," the redshirt sophomore wide receiver said, followed by a joke about being cut already. Being overlooked -- intentionally or...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy