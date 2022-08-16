Read full article on original website
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
capcity.news
Thursday weather conditions to be a bit breezier, but with plenty of sunshine, in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Southeastern Wyoming hasn’t quite reached its peak windy season yet, but the region is nonetheless projected to get a few hefty gusts Thursday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees for Thursday in Wyoming’s capital city. Those conditions are combined with what’s expected to be 15–20 mph winds with 30 mph gusts throughout the day.
capcity.news
Clear skies and warm conditions to continue in Wednesday’s forecast for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Enjoy the pleasant days while you’ve got them, Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is currently forecasting a pleasant day of weather for Wednesday in Wyoming’s capital city with clear, sunny skies and a high temperature of 82 degrees currently on the docket.
capcity.news
Weather radar at Cheyenne Regional Airport offline for next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service station in Cheyenne said in a social media post Thursday that the weather radar located at the Cheyenne Regional Airport would be offline for the next week for repairs. The station encouraged those that view the radar often to use surrounding radars...
Laramie PD Urging Public to Report Damages From Weekend Storm
Hey folks, after the surprisingly wet weekend we had, Laramie Police Department is urging people to report your damaged property, if it was damaged during the storms we had last weekend. It is crucial for the data to be reported to the National Weather Service and other state/federal agencies. Laramie...
capcity.news
Some mosquitos in Laramie County found to be positive for West Nile virus, City of Cheyenne says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Some captured mosquitos in Laramie County have been discovered to be carrying the West Nile virus, the City of Cheyenne said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Infected bugs were collected during the week of Aug. 8 from separate traps near the Sun Valley area in...
Traffic Update: Accident on I-80 Near Laramie
There has been an accident on I-80 west bound near bottom of summit. The accident is not blocking traffic, but might cause delay and slow in traffic.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Meet The Newest Member Of The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Family
Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
capcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Henderson, Wattles, Paff
Nancy J. Henderson: May 20, 1966 – August 11, 2022. Nancy J. Henderson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed at home on August 11th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 20th, in Denver, Colorado to Dennis and Donna Miller. The second youngest of 9 children and the...
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
capcity.news
Local law enforcement participating in national impaired driving campaign through Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they would be participating through Labor Day with law enforcement agencies across Wyoming for an annual campaign to prevent impaired driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, a program...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Early registration period for city’s youth basketball league open now until Sept. 15
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The early registration period is now open for the City of Cheyenne’s youth basketball program to be held later this year. Children in third through sixth grade, boys and girls, of all skill levels are welcome to participate with practices beginning Oct. 17 at elementary schools around the city. The program is designed to teach “fundamental basketball skills” and provide a fun league environment to do so, per a city release Thursday afternoon.
Current, former Cowboys sold wide out Chase Locke on Wyoming
LARAMIE -- Don't bother looking for Chase Locke's name on Wyoming's official online roster. Don't worry, school officials just haven't updated the website yet. "I can assure you I've been practicing," the redshirt sophomore wide receiver said, followed by a joke about being cut already. Being overlooked -- intentionally or...
capcity.news
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
