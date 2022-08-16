Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
Roanoke gang leader, other members sentenced in connection to two murders
Three men, all members of the Rollin' 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced in federal court on Monday, according to the Department of Justice.
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
wfxrtv.com
Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
WSET
A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount residents call for establishment of homeless shelter
Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount Town Council chambers. These days, he’s dedicated to serving the homeless population in Franklin County. “I’ve never not had a car or a place to sleep at night. Once I saw...
wfxrtv.com
Police chase through Roanoke ends with driver’s arrest
UPDATE 11:09 a.m. (8/17/22): The Roanoke Police Department shared new details with WFXR News about Tuesday night’s police chase that left a man facing multiple charges. According to the department, a Roanoke officer was on patrol in the area around 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW when he noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WSET
Wanted Brookneal man taken into custody, additional charges pending
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Travis Ramsey was taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department, and the Brookneal Police Department will be conducting a joint investigation into several open cases possibly involving Ramsey.
WSET
Campbell County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect after pursuit
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a pursuit that occurred on Wednesday evening on Route 501. The Campbell County Sheriff's office is looking for 20-year-old Travis Ramsey who they say is wanted on three charges. Two are misdemeanors and one is a felony.
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
WSET
Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WSET
'Huge improvements:' Hurt Vol. Fire Dept. gives update on critically injured firefighter
HURT, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department said one of their firefighters is making major improvements following an off-duty accident that left him in critical condition. The department shared the news about firefighter Thomas Page on Facebook. They said Page was hurt in an off-duty accident on...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
WSLS
Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
