Needler’s celebrates first year in Carmel
For Julie Needler Anderson, there was much reason to celebrate the one-year anniversary this month of Needler’s Fresh Market’s opening in Carmel’s Brookshire Village Shoppes. “We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten from the community members,” said Anderson, vice president of marketing and the chain’s co-owner with...
Historic Ambassador House to offer public tours Sept. 18
Members of the public will be able to get a look inside the Historic Ambassador House and Heritage Gardens in Fishers during an event planned for September. The venue, which hosts community events, weddings and other gatherings, will offer public tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, said Robert Bowling, vice president of the Ambassador House board of directors. The house, which was built in 1820, was once owned by Addison Harris, a former Indiana state senator who also served as an ambassador to Austria-Hungary.
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Branching out: City’s urban forestry team works behind the scenes to keep Carmel green
Behind the 33,000 street trees maintained by the City of Carmel, there is an urban forestry department planning and caring for the city’s urban landscape. Daren Mindham, Carmel’s principal urban forester, said his primary job responsibilities are taking care of the trees and reviewing development plans in light of their impact on the city.
Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats
Candidates have started filing for local school board races across Hamilton County that will be decided by voters this fall. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 8, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office. Joe Forgey, who currently serves on the...
New organization advocates for neighborhoods near 38th Street
The Blues and BBQ on 38th event by the fairly new organization "Friends of 38th Street" returns on Saturday, August 27.
Snapshot: 8 officers join Carmel Police Dept.
Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell swears in new Carmel Police Dept. officers at the Aug. 15 council meeting. The new officers are, from left, Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, MAtthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
Noblesville BrewBQ fundraiser to support local students
The Noblesville Rotary Club will host its sixth annual BrewBQ fundraising event Aug. 20 at Federal Hill Commons that will directly benefit local students with scholarships. The event is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons and will include a barbecue tasting contest, live music from local bands, beer on tap from Bier Brewery and Sun King Brewery and wine from Blackhawk Winery and Spencer Farms Winery.
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Tipton plant manager will be "greatly missed" following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
City of Westfield proposes $500K annual payments over loan
City leaders in Westfield have proposed that the city be repaid $500,000 annually for a $6 million loan made for Grand Park in 2014. Westfield City Council members, who met for more than three hours during their Aug. 8 meeting, discussed the matter to determine how much should be repaid and whether the annual loan payments should be adjusted depending on the city’s financials regarding Grand Park.
My Inner Baby files suit against city, temporarily close
A Noblesville business that sells adult baby items such as diapers and stuffed animals has filed a lawsuit against the City of Noblesville after a city panel upheld a determination that it was operating as a sex shop. The suit by My Inner Baby was filed Aug. 9 in Hamilton...
Marmon Wasp sculpture, Ferraris fuel Artomobilia attractions
The Marmon Wasp will land at the Carmel Artomobilia. Arlon Bayliss’ sculpture of the Marmon Wasp will make its public debut at Artomobilia, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. It will be displayed at Main Street and Range Line Road.
After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings
Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
Carmel Libertarian Maurer aims to ‘transform Indiana politics’ through secretary of state bid
It’s been more than 175 years since Indiana voters elected someone other than a Democrat or Republican to be secretary of state, but Jeff Maurer of Carmel is seeking to end that drought this year. If elected on Nov. 8, Maurer, a Libertarian, would become the first candidate to...
Staffing the streets: What Noblesville Police is doing to keep the community safe
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It is no secret the job of a police officer comes with plenty of risks. Lieutenant Bruce Barnes with the Noblesville Police Department says the job also comes with plenty of rewards. That's why he hopes more Hoosiers will consider joining his agency. "We enjoy the...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
Spreading the (written) word: Little Free Libraries provide easy access to books for kids
There has never been an easier way for kids to get their summer reading in. With six Little Free Libraries in the Geist area and about 15 in the City of Lawrence, Little Free Libraries provide kids easy access to free reading material. Little Free Libraries are tiny boxes filled...
