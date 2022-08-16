ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
foxla.com

Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive

BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Patrol Officers arrived...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

