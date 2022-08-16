Read full article on original website
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
foxla.com
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
Man Shot Outside Restaurant in Beverly Hills
A man was shot outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, and an investigation was underway Tuesday.
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland
Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
28 South LA gang members arrested in Boyle Heights as part of citywide bust
Dozens of members of a South Los Angeles-based street gang were arrested Thursday morning in Boyle Heights on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Marijuana Dispensary Worker
A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana.
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
foxla.com
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep
LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
Los Angeles Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged today with murder in a homeless man's stabbing death in Pasadena.
Canyon News
BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive
BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Patrol Officers arrived...
