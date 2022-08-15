Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard has start pushed back, and the ex-Mets pitcher won't face his old team this season
This Phillies are set to face the Mets in a four-game series in Philadelphia this coming weekend. Former Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, now with the Phillies after being traded there from the Angels in a deadline deal, will not be facing his former team. For the second time this season,...
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Mets promote top prospect Brett Baty, who will make MLB debut Wednesday night vs. Braves
The New York Mets have called up top prospect Brett Baty. He's in the lineup, hitting eighth and playing third base Wednesday night against the Braves in Atlanta. Baty, 22 years of age and the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, has excelled this season. In 95 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2022, he's put up a slash line of .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs and 22 doubles in 420 plate appearances. He's been a primary third baseman this season, and he's also seen time in left field.
Yardbarker
New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty
Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games. A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls. Eduardo...
MLB
Energetic Twins turn it on with 16-hit attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are just trying to do the little things right now to get back to the team they know they can be when playing at their best. They’ve now done that for two games, and on Tuesday night against the Royals, all those little things added up to big things.
MLB
Examining Mets' starter depth chart, Nos. 6-10
ATLANTA -- A manageable rotation situation took a potentially darker turn on Tuesday for the Mets, who lost Taijuan Walker to back spasms after two innings of a 5-0 loss to the Braves at Truist Park. The issue occurred less than 24 hours after fellow rotation member Carlos Carrasco strained his left oblique, knocking him out for three to four weeks.
MLB
Here's the Mets' new Top 30 Prospects list
NEW YORK -- Across baseball, spanning all 30 Major League organizations, only six catchers made the Top 40 in MLB Pipeline’s midseason re-rank of prospects. The Mets employ two of them. In addition to Francisco Álvarez, who remains the game’s highest-ranked prospect at any position, top Draft pick Kevin...
MLB
Guardians fall after controversial play at the plate
CLEVELAND -- The frustration was palpable throughout the Guardians’ clubhouse after their 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. A team that entered the year with little to no expectation of being within reach of the postseason was sitting in the middle of August with a 2-game lead in the AL Central entering the day. But after allowing an uncharacteristic three-run first inning due to a controversial replay review, the Guardians fell to just 1 game ahead of the Twins.
MLB
Padres' offense remains very Manny-heavy
MIAMI -- With the Padres at risk of losing a second consecutive game via shutout, there was a lot on the line when Miami-area native Manny Machado stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning vs. the Marlins. San Diego had loaded the bases for the second...
MLB
Kimbrel after blown save: 'It's time for me to turn it around'
MILWAUKEE – Craig Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of all time, ranking seventh in career saves with 392. But his first season with the Dodgers has been anything but smooth. Kimbrel came into Tuesday’s game having not recorded a clean inning since July 13, 11 appearances...
MLB
Verlander strong, but Astros undone by another rally
CHICAGO -- The much-anticipated showdown between American League Cy Young contenders Justin Verlander of the Astros and Dylan Cease of the White Sox didn’t quite live up to its hype, though Verlander was plenty good enough for Houston on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old brushed off a rocky second inning...
MLB
Talk about a WILD pitch! Ball goes off wall, between ump's legs
In baseball, sometimes being lucky is better than being skilled. Just ask Mets catcher Michael Perez. In Tuesday’s game against the Braves in Atlanta, Perez showcased that combination in the third inning on a wild play that resulted in an out. Right-handed reliever R.J. Alvarez, who came in after Taijuan Walker exited the game due to injury, lost control of a pitch, sending it over the head of batter Dansby Swanson.
MLB
Another missed opportunity after Greinke exits
MINNEAPOLIS -- The matchup between veteran right-handers Zack Greinke and Sonny Gray left hitters mostly puzzled and unable to mount much pressure early on in Tuesday night’s game. The Royals struggled to track Gray’s movement. Greinke was locating his pitches for a second straight outing and he had allowed...
MLB
Abrams' first Nats hit comes at key moment
WASHINGTON -- CJ Abrams had come up empty in his first eight at-bats with the Nationals. An adjustment period was to be expected for the 21-year-old shortstop who was traded two weeks ago and had been in Triple-A until Sunday. Yet when Abrams came to the plate with two outs...
MLB
Here's how Phils fit into the postseason picture
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies woke up Wednesday with an 81.6 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FanGraphs. Baseball-Reference gave them a 95.1 percent chance.
MLB
Fortes (2 HRs) completes pair of catchers who crush
MIAMI -- Before the Marlins’ 4-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday night at loanDepot park, rookie catcher Nick Fortes asked veteran Jacob Stallings how he would call Edward Cabrera’s start. Stallings had just caught Sandy Alcantara, who has similar stuff to Cabrera, so the pair went through the lineup and game-planned.
MLB
Examining Phils' outfield options as injuries pile up
CINCINNATI -- The Phillies are considering their options in the outfield if Brandon Marsh is placed on the 10-day injured list, which is very likely. “We are a little thin,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday morning at Great American Ball Park. “We can look at some things internally, but you can also look at things externally. We just got hit all at one time on this.”
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
MLB
Unlikely spark plug fueling Mariners' lineup
ANAHEIM -- The fan club was small but adorable. A child in Arlington over the weekend stood atop the visiting dugout with his parents, donned eyeblack and a teal Mariners jersey with a makeshift taped name and number 0 on his back. But the biggest attribute to the kid’s look was the headband with Seattle’s ‘S’ logo under his cap.
