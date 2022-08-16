ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Moonlight Monsters

MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads the pair wrangled during a night-fishing foray on Lake Conway are far from the biggest fish swimming in the lake.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more

DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

USDA's Risk Management Agency taps Division of Agriculture for crop insurance analysis, stakeholder feedback

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will be collecting stakeholder feedback and providing data analysis for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency to help RMA improve its products and services to farmers. Established in 1996, RMA manages the Federal Crop Insurance...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers; Doug Hartz of Stuttgart to serve as vice chairman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with Joe Thrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
FOX 16 News

Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: School lunch changes, Apptegy app, athletics, and more

Stuttgart students returned to class this week. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said the school year is off to a good start. “It is great to be back. I had an opportunity to go to all the schools on the first day, and...
AdWeek

Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...

