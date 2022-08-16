Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Moonlight Monsters
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads the pair wrangled during a night-fishing foray on Lake Conway are far from the biggest fish swimming in the lake.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country
The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
KATV
Benton County resident wins $1 million with an Arkansas lottery ticket Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another lucky Arkansan has claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket. ASL officials said the winner took the prize home on Tuesday at their office location in Little Rock. The $20 '$1,000,000 Riches' scratch-off was purchased from a Walmart To...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
USDA’s Risk Management Agency taps Division of Agriculture for crop insurance analysis, stakeholder feedback
LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will be collecting stakeholder feedback and providing data analysis for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency to help RMA improve its products and services to farmers. Established in 1996, RMA manages the Federal Crop Insurance...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers; Doug Hartz of Stuttgart to serve as vice chairman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with Joe Thrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PCCUA recognizes new employees, welcomes faculty and staff back for new academic year
During a meeting welcoming all faculty and staff back for a new academic year, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas recognized its new employees, who have joined the College in DeWitt, Helena, and Stuttgart since last August. Among those recognized were Keri Simpson (Stuttgart), Jennifer Miller (DeWitt), Rebecca...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: School lunch changes, Apptegy app, athletics, and more
Stuttgart students returned to class this week. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said the school year is off to a good start. “It is great to be back. I had an opportunity to go to all the schools on the first day, and...
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
