Following the Giants 1st Preseason Game, 1 Position Group Thrived, While the Other did the Opposite

Thus far, Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants has been uninspiring. The highly-paid wide receiver has not lived up to the billing after joining the team in free agency last offseason, and fans have not hesitated to voice their frustrations with him. Amid all of the criticism Golladay has faced during the offseason, the Giants’ wideout had a strong message for fans on Tuesday. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Golladay boldly stated that Giants fans “haven’t seen the real KG yet.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO