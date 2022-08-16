Following the Giants 1st Preseason Game, 1 Position Group Thrived, While the Other did the Opposite

Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
Kenny Golladay’s message for Giants fans amid harsh criticism
Thus far, Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants has been uninspiring. The highly-paid wide receiver has not lived up to the billing after joining the team in free agency last offseason, and fans have not hesitated to voice their frustrations with him. Amid all of the criticism Golladay has faced during the offseason, the Giants’ wideout had a strong message for fans on Tuesday. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Golladay boldly stated that Giants fans “haven’t seen the real KG yet.”
Giants Waive Three Players
The team waived/injured WR Austin Proehl, along with waiving TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop. Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reveals He Underwent Non-Football Procedure
Jones said the procedure, which he characterized as non-football related, was done earlier in the year. The fourth-year quarterback missed six games last year after spraining his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were very coy about Jones's injury and had hoped he might be able to return to contact activities, but that was not the case.
New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit
One of the moves made might come as a bit of a surprise.
Saquon Barkley’s latest update will get fantasy football players hyped
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has all of the talent needed for stardom. However, the 25-year old has been hit hard with injuries over the past few years. He was limited to 13 games last year and only played in 2 games during the 2020 season. But if Barkley remains healthy in 2022, the Giants are expected to use him to the fullest.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially ‘fed up’ with his critics
Saquon Barkley’s career has been rather up-and-down so far. There was a time when the New York Giants running back was one of the best players in the league. The Big Apple loved his ability to tear through defenses methodically. As teams adapted to his style, though (as well as injuries), Barkley’s status in NY […] The post Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially ‘fed up’ with his critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
Saquon Barkley feels he can score on any play for the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there is anything markedly different in the New York Giants' offense since Brian Daboll took over, it's Saquon Barkley. Forget the hints of the Bills' offense that Daboll brought to Giants after they hired the former Buffalo offensive coordinator to be their head coach in January. Ignore the portions of the Chiefs' offense that coordinator Mike Kafka added in his move from Kansas City.
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
Mets hit with brutal Carlos Carrasco injury heading into stretch run
The New York Mets lead the NL East and are aiming for continued success as the postseason draws near. However, they are going to be without a key piece to the puzzle heading into the stretch run. Mets beat writer Antony DiComo reports that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will miss 3-4 weeks due to a low-grade oblique strain.
