Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
‘Old Man Jeff’s Barbecue Company’ Opening Soon In The Former Portsmitt’s Location in Pittsfield
The Peck's Rd. area in wonderful Ward 7 in Pittsfield, MA is coming alive again! The Sportsman's Club (Sporties) recently announced that they are open again, and now delicious BBQ is near. Residents in that area of Pittsfield certainly miss food and drink and entertainment options since COVID either abruptly...
6 Restaurants in Pittsfield Are Essential Must-Visits in the Berkshires
The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
thereminder.com
Prominent bar in Chicopee gets a fresh new look
CHICOPEE – Cousins Mary Barcome and Melissa Hojnowski are the new owners of the Windsor Lounge, a small bar lounge located on 101 Main St. offering craft cocktails and beers, a selection of delicious muddled drinks with fresh fruit and nightly entertainment. Formally known as the Windsor Cafe, the place has been around for decades as an Irish sports bar.
Barrier construction continues on the French King Bridge
It's a move mental health advocates have been calling for years and now barriers are going up on the French King Bridge on the Erving-Gill line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Cannabis community meeting on proposed Florence dispensary turns fiery — even as Northampton is loaded with pot shops
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
westernmassnews.com
1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington store
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Berkshire County. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that several 911 calls came into their department just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report a crash in the parking lot of Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road.
A Berkshire County Town is Dealing With “Toxic” Problems
A dry cleaning store that has been closed for years is causing problems on Main Street in Great Barrington as toxic vapors have been permeating next door to the main post office as this could pose a health hazard to it's employees and customers who come in to conduct daily business transactions.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
Comments / 0