onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino
08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Fire Department is one of busiest in the nation, survey says
The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com. A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
z1077fm.com
OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS
Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
Joshua Tree, Death Valley national parks still working to repair flood damage to roads
Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY RECREATION SPONSORS A 5K RUN, 2K WALK, AND POP-UP FAMILY SPLASH PARK
The Town of Yucca Valley invites runners of all ages to the Splash Dash 5K run and 2K health walk and pop-up family Splash Park on Saturday evening, August 20. Run participants, friends, and family are invited to enjoy a refreshing water park pop-up, including two giant water slides, sprinklers, sprayers, and fun water activities before and after the race. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Machris Park softball field, 59100 Santa Barbara Drive in Yucca Valley. Admission is free. The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start at 6:00 p.m. The 5K Run (3.1 miles) will be held on a challenging and beautiful loop course through one of Yucca Valley’s most scenic residential areas near Joshua Tree National Park. All 5k and 2K participants will receive a ticket for a free snack with food items also available for purchase. Awards will be presented to 5 K-run winners and two top finishers in each age division. In addition, certificates will be given to those who complete the non-competitive 2K Walk.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
z1077fm.com
BLOOD DRIVES TOMORROW IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE
There are two Lifestream blood drives tomorrow (Aug 17) – the first one is at the Yucca Valley VONS from 9AM to 2PM, with the second drive taking place at the Hi Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree from 10AM to 3PM. Blood supplies in the Morongo Basin have been at their lowest levels in years – you can help by setting up an appointment for these and all upcoming blood drives in the high desert at www.lstream.org.
z1077fm.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY
The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
KESQ
Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon
A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
verticalmag.com
Subaru Bell 412EPX joins San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 54 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced the signed purchase agreement by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a Subaru Bell 412EPX. The Emergency Operations Division will utilize the Subaru Bell 412EPX for critical missions in San Bernadino as well as provide mutual aid assistance to neighboring counties in Southern California.
z1077fm.com
AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held during the evening on Saturday.
Sources: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 224 North 7th Avenue. Come on inside to enjoy delicious 50 cents tacos and...
Oleander Incident: Interstate 215 Reopens and Evacuation Mandate Lifted
On Thursday, Aug. 11, firefighters responded to a report of a chemical leak from a railcar in the city of Perris. That night, Interstate 215 was shut down going both directions from South of Van Buren and North of Ramona Expressway. All homes and businesses within a half-mile radius of...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
