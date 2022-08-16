The Town of Yucca Valley invites runners of all ages to the Splash Dash 5K run and 2K health walk and pop-up family Splash Park on Saturday evening, August 20. Run participants, friends, and family are invited to enjoy a refreshing water park pop-up, including two giant water slides, sprinklers, sprayers, and fun water activities before and after the race. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Machris Park softball field, 59100 Santa Barbara Drive in Yucca Valley. Admission is free. The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start at 6:00 p.m. The 5K Run (3.1 miles) will be held on a challenging and beautiful loop course through one of Yucca Valley’s most scenic residential areas near Joshua Tree National Park. All 5k and 2K participants will receive a ticket for a free snack with food items also available for purchase. Awards will be presented to 5 K-run winners and two top finishers in each age division. In addition, certificates will be given to those who complete the non-competitive 2K Walk.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO