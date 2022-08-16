ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WKRG News 5

High school football Week 1 primer: scheduling, classification movement, coaches changes & more

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Football season is set to kick off Thursday, August 18 with St. Michael’s Catholic hosting Gulf Shores and Linden visiting Choctaw County. The offseason saw several movements between high schools and classifications within ‘Region 1’ with 16 teams either moving up or down in classes ahead of […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

‘Girls love football too’: It’s year two for AHSAA Flag Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies making history in 2021 winning the inaugural flag football season, and while that state championship trophy is in the case, the new season starts now. Sixty girls are set to try out for the defending state champ flag football team. “Girls love football too,”...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Yardbarker

Can Western Michigan get over six wins this season?

When it comes to college football in the state of Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan will always be at the forefront, but don't forget there's three other Division I football programs — Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan — in the state too. And one of those football programs — the Western Michigan Broncos — is slowly but steadily on the rise.
KALAMAZOO, MI
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

