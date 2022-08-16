Read full article on original website
10 area high school football players to watch this season
CHILLICOTHE – In just a few short days, high school football teams from around the area will make their long-awaited return to the field. Fall camp is winding down, and the first week of the 2022 high school football season is just around the corner. There are plenty of...
Arkansas' top high school football players: Meet the state's best offensive linemen
By Jeff Halpern | Photo by Sheldon Smith With a new football season approaching, we will be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arkansas high school football. This list focuses on the offensive linemen. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists are not intended to be ...
Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral
From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects. Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer. The gaffe didn't prevent ...
What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week (Week 0)
Nine SBLive Power 25 high school teams will begin their seasons this week.
Alabama commits dominate A-List: See where the state’s best players open the high school season
Alabama commits dominate this year’s AL.com A-List of the top senior prospects in the state. Six of the 15 players on the list are committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Auburn and Clemson have two commits each. Florida and Georgia have one each. There are three players...
2022 high school football season kicks off with several blockbuster top-10 showdowns
Frederick Douglass defends city streak against Bryan Station; Cutter Boley debuts for Lexington Christian against Madison Central.
Week 1 Alabama High School Football Scores
Schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
High school football Week 1 primer: scheduling, classification movement, coaches changes & more
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Football season is set to kick off Thursday, August 18 with St. Michael’s Catholic hosting Gulf Shores and Linden visiting Choctaw County. The offseason saw several movements between high schools and classifications within ‘Region 1’ with 16 teams either moving up or down in classes ahead of […]
WAFF
‘Girls love football too’: It’s year two for AHSAA Flag Football
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville Huskies making history in 2021 winning the inaugural flag football season, and while that state championship trophy is in the case, the new season starts now. Sixty girls are set to try out for the defending state champ flag football team. “Girls love football too,”...
Mobile County confirms it will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for football this year
In a letter to Mobile County public school parents Thursday afternoon, superintendent Chresal Threadgill confirmed that there will be MCPSS football games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2022. Threadgill said that, for the 2022 season only, B.C. Rain, LeFlore, Murphy and Williamson will play at Ladd. Vigor also is scheduled to...
Can Western Michigan get over six wins this season?
When it comes to college football in the state of Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan will always be at the forefront, but don't forget there's three other Division I football programs — Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan — in the state too. And one of those football programs — the Western Michigan Broncos — is slowly but steadily on the rise.
