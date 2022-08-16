Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY RECREATION SPONSORS A 5K RUN, 2K WALK, AND POP-UP FAMILY SPLASH PARK
The Town of Yucca Valley invites runners of all ages to the Splash Dash 5K run and 2K health walk and pop-up family Splash Park on Saturday evening, August 20. Run participants, friends, and family are invited to enjoy a refreshing water park pop-up, including two giant water slides, sprinklers, sprayers, and fun water activities before and after the race. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Machris Park softball field, 59100 Santa Barbara Drive in Yucca Valley. Admission is free. The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start at 6:00 p.m. The 5K Run (3.1 miles) will be held on a challenging and beautiful loop course through one of Yucca Valley’s most scenic residential areas near Joshua Tree National Park. All 5k and 2K participants will receive a ticket for a free snack with food items also available for purchase. Awards will be presented to 5 K-run winners and two top finishers in each age division. In addition, certificates will be given to those who complete the non-competitive 2K Walk.
z1077fm.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY
The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
z1077fm.com
AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Fontana Herald News
Carnival will offer free school supplies and food on Aug. 19 in Fontana
A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana. The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue. The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee...
z1077fm.com
OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS
Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
z1077fm.com
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES
A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
paininthepass.info
Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Fire On Interstate 15 In Fontana
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 late Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a maroon Hyundai Sonata on fire. The vehicle was located in the center divider just after Baseline Road in the city of Fontana. The car fire happened on Thursday about 11:45am August 18, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the fast lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.
z1077fm.com
PRIDE 29 PLANNING MEETING WEDNESDAY
Pride 29, the upcoming LGBTQA+ pride event in Twentynine Palms, wants you to get involved. The organization, in association with Rediscover 29, will be holding a mixer tomorrow night (August 17) for anyone interested in joining the planning committee or generally interested in the event. You will also be able to learn about sponsorship opportunities at this event. The mixer starts at 5 p.m. and is hosted by Grnd Sqrl, located at 73475 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
techaiapp.com
Pioneertown Motel: the best rest in the west
Joshua Tree, California. It’s been called the weird wild west, a place where rebels meet the road, a vortex of magic, myth and really quite excellent margaritas. If crystals and mindfulness are your thing, you may buy into the legend that this tiny town in the Mojave is where a number of energy currents converge and have a psychic party, making it the perfect place for some spiritual rejuvenation. If music and mezcal is your thing, you’re not short of a decent saloon. And if all these things are your thing, and you don’t mind the howl of a coyote at night, you’ll have the time of your life.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures
For three years, the residents at the Oasis Mobile Home Park in the east valley have been without clean water. On multiple occasions, the EPA has found high levels of arsenic in the park's water system. The issue continues to this day, but now some of the park's residents are dealing with another major issue The post Residents of troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park now dealing with power failures amid high temperatures appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
TWENTYNINE PALMS SPECIAL CLOSED SESSION MEETING THURSDAY MORNING
The Twentynine Palms City Council will hold a special, closed session meeting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. The public is not invited to this closed session meeting, where members of the council will discuss city property matters.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Fire Department is one of busiest in the nation, survey says
The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com. A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
