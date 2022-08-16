Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z1077fm.com
TWENTYNINE PALMS SPECIAL CLOSED SESSION MEETING THURSDAY MORNING
The Twentynine Palms City Council will hold a special, closed session meeting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. The public is not invited to this closed session meeting, where members of the council will discuss city property matters.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY RECREATION SPONSORS A 5K RUN, 2K WALK, AND POP-UP FAMILY SPLASH PARK
The Town of Yucca Valley invites runners of all ages to the Splash Dash 5K run and 2K health walk and pop-up family Splash Park on Saturday evening, August 20. Run participants, friends, and family are invited to enjoy a refreshing water park pop-up, including two giant water slides, sprinklers, sprayers, and fun water activities before and after the race. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Machris Park softball field, 59100 Santa Barbara Drive in Yucca Valley. Admission is free. The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start at 6:00 p.m. The 5K Run (3.1 miles) will be held on a challenging and beautiful loop course through one of Yucca Valley’s most scenic residential areas near Joshua Tree National Park. All 5k and 2K participants will receive a ticket for a free snack with food items also available for purchase. Awards will be presented to 5 K-run winners and two top finishers in each age division. In addition, certificates will be given to those who complete the non-competitive 2K Walk.
z1077fm.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY
The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL HEARS PUBLIC INPUT FOR PICKLEBALLS, MURALS
In a lengthy meeting, the Town Council approved plans to resurface a tennis court at Jacobs Park into a pickleball court, remove the mural regulations from the sign ordinance, and approve an investment contract with Chandler Asset Management Company. The Community Center was packed at last night’s meeting as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z1077fm.com
AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
z1077fm.com
FIREFIGHTERS HONORED AND BOARD SEATS DISCUSSED AT MVCSD MEETING (AUG 17)
Two long-standing members of the Morongo Valley Fire Department received special recognition last night by Fire Chief James Brakebill to a heartfelt round of applause by board members and attendees in the Convington Park Multi-Purpose Room. After announcing the acquisition of a new Type 3 fire engine for the department, Brakebill presented Captain Christopher Chavez and Captain Johnny Williams with respective award plaques recognizing five years of faithful dedication and service.
z1077fm.com
LIVING DESERT HOLDING JOB FAIR – HIRING FOR 70 JOBS
The Living Desert in Palm Springs has 70 job openings and is hosting a job fair this Saturday (August 20th) to try and fill them. The non-profit zoo and garden is looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions – and the positions range from animal care to retail and food service roles.
z1077fm.com
MAJORITY OF YUCCA VALLEY AND 29 PALMS COUNCIL SEATS RUNNING UNOPPOSED
Five of six incumbents on the Yucca Valley Town Council and Twentynine Palms City Council are running unopposed for reelection in the upcoming November 8, general election. After conducting a nomination period in accordance with the California Elections Code, the following have declared and qualified their candidacy:. For Yucca Valley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
z1077fm.com
THEATRE 29 ANNOUNCES FULL 2022-23 THEATER SEASON AT PUBLIC EVENT AUGUST 19
Theatre 29 will be announcing their highly anticipated 2021 – 22 production season at their announcement event Friday night (August 19) at the theatre. Theatre 29 will be holding an announcement event at their venue at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms and the public is invited. The festivities will begin at 5pm with an announcement presentation beginning at 6pm. The community theatre will be announcing the full line-up of their upcoming 2022- 23 season which consists of Musicals, Comedies, Cabaret and other special events. The production directors will provide a sneak peek at each production with some live performances. Attendees will have first crack at the purchase of season tickets at the event.
z1077fm.com
FREE MOVIE AT BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH TONIGHT
Blessed Sacrament Church in Twentynine Palms will be showing a free movie tonight as part of their Summer Tuesday night series. Tonight (August 16), the church will screen “Redemption Way.” The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. in the church’s Hospitality Room. Popcorn will be provided.
z1077fm.com
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES
A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
thelog.com
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and newly obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 1