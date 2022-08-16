ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY RECREATION SPONSORS A 5K RUN, 2K WALK, AND POP-UP FAMILY SPLASH PARK

The Town of Yucca Valley invites runners of all ages to the Splash Dash 5K run and 2K health walk and pop-up family Splash Park on Saturday evening, August 20. Run participants, friends, and family are invited to enjoy a refreshing water park pop-up, including two giant water slides, sprinklers, sprayers, and fun water activities before and after the race. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Machris Park softball field, 59100 Santa Barbara Drive in Yucca Valley. Admission is free. The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start at 6:00 p.m. The 5K Run (3.1 miles) will be held on a challenging and beautiful loop course through one of Yucca Valley’s most scenic residential areas near Joshua Tree National Park. All 5k and 2K participants will receive a ticket for a free snack with food items also available for purchase. Awards will be presented to 5 K-run winners and two top finishers in each age division. In addition, certificates will be given to those who complete the non-competitive 2K Walk.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY

The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL HEARS PUBLIC INPUT FOR PICKLEBALLS, MURALS

In a lengthy meeting, the Town Council approved plans to resurface a tennis court at Jacobs Park into a pickleball court, remove the mural regulations from the sign ordinance, and approve an investment contract with Chandler Asset Management Company. The Community Center was packed at last night’s meeting as the...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP

This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

FIREFIGHTERS HONORED AND BOARD SEATS DISCUSSED AT MVCSD MEETING (AUG 17)

Two long-standing members of the Morongo Valley Fire Department received special recognition last night by Fire Chief James Brakebill to a heartfelt round of applause by board members and attendees in the Convington Park Multi-Purpose Room. After announcing the acquisition of a new Type 3 fire engine for the department, Brakebill presented Captain Christopher Chavez and Captain Johnny Williams with respective award plaques recognizing five years of faithful dedication and service.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

LIVING DESERT HOLDING JOB FAIR – HIRING FOR 70 JOBS

The Living Desert in Palm Springs has 70 job openings and is hosting a job fair this Saturday (August 20th) to try and fill them. The non-profit zoo and garden is looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions – and the positions range from animal care to retail and food service roles.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

MAJORITY OF YUCCA VALLEY AND 29 PALMS COUNCIL SEATS RUNNING UNOPPOSED

Five of six incumbents on the Yucca Valley Town Council and Twentynine Palms City Council are running unopposed for reelection in the upcoming November 8, general election. After conducting a nomination period in accordance with the California Elections Code, the following have declared and qualified their candidacy:. For Yucca Valley...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

THEATRE 29 ANNOUNCES FULL 2022-23 THEATER SEASON AT PUBLIC EVENT AUGUST 19

Theatre 29 will be announcing their highly anticipated 2021 – 22 production season at their announcement event Friday night (August 19) at the theatre. Theatre 29 will be holding an announcement event at their venue at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms and the public is invited. The festivities will begin at 5pm with an announcement presentation beginning at 6pm. The community theatre will be announcing the full line-up of their upcoming 2022- 23 season which consists of Musicals, Comedies, Cabaret and other special events. The production directors will provide a sneak peek at each production with some live performances. Attendees will have first crack at the purchase of season tickets at the event.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

FREE MOVIE AT BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH TONIGHT

Blessed Sacrament Church in Twentynine Palms will be showing a free movie tonight as part of their Summer Tuesday night series. Tonight (August 16), the church will screen “Redemption Way.” The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. in the church’s Hospitality Room. Popcorn will be provided.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES

A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
NewsBreak
Society
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry

Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and newly obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA

