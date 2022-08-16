Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver them to the people of Fayette County to help with flood recovery.

The New River Gorge CVB, located at 310 West Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill will act as a drop off point for supplies to help those affected by the flooding, especially the damages that happened in the Smithers area.

Volunteers are also needed. If you would like to volunteer at the supply center at Valley PreK-8, you can call 304-640-4394.

Donations that are needed at the drop-off locations include:

Bleach

Paper Towels

Cleaning Rags

Brushes

Toilet Paper

New Brooms

New Mops

Hand Sanitizer

Gloves (Work and non-latex plastic)

All Purpose Cleaners

Sanitizing Wipes

Women’s Sanitary Items

Diapers (Newborn to 3)

New Toothpaste

New Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Bar Soap

Box Fans

Bug Spray

Baby Formula

Dog and Cat Food

New Pillows

New Blankets

Towels

Wash Cloths

Detergent

Manual Can Openers

Dust Pans.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to buy additional supplies. The money will also be used to feed and provide water to residents, volunteers and first responders.

You can bring cash, or mail a check to City Of Smithers, P.O. Box 489, Smithers WV 25186 with “Smithers Flood Relief 8/15/22” in the memo line.

Any donations will help towards the goal of flood relief for Fayette County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.