Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery.MORE: Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver them to the people of Fayette County to help with flood recovery.
The New River Gorge CVB, located at 310 West Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill will act as a drop off point for supplies to help those affected by the flooding, especially the damages that happened in the Smithers area.
Volunteers are also needed. If you would like to volunteer at the supply center at Valley PreK-8, you can call 304-640-4394.PICTURES: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department releases flood update
Donations that are needed at the drop-off locations include:
- Bleach
- Paper Towels
- Cleaning Rags
- Brushes
- Toilet Paper
- New Brooms
- New Mops
- Hand Sanitizer
- Gloves (Work and non-latex plastic)
- All Purpose Cleaners
- Sanitizing Wipes
- Women’s Sanitary Items
- Diapers (Newborn to 3)
- New Toothpaste
- New Toothbrushes
- Shampoo
- Bar Soap
- Box Fans
- Bug Spray
- Baby Formula
- Dog and Cat Food
- New Pillows
- New Blankets
- Towels
- Wash Cloths
- Detergent
- Manual Can Openers
- Dust Pans.
Monetary donations are also being accepted to buy additional supplies. The money will also be used to feed and provide water to residents, volunteers and first responders.HELP NEEDED: Greenbrier County man pleading for help after flooding destroys home
You can bring cash, or mail a check to City Of Smithers, P.O. Box 489, Smithers WV 25186 with “Smithers Flood Relief 8/15/22” in the memo line.
Any donations will help towards the goal of flood relief for Fayette County.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0