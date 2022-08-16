ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRpmQ_0hJAC6pY00

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery.

MORE: Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver them to the people of Fayette County to help with flood recovery.

The New River Gorge CVB, located at 310 West Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill will act as a drop off point for supplies to help those affected by the flooding, especially the damages that happened in the Smithers area.

Volunteers are also needed. If you would like to volunteer at the supply center at Valley PreK-8, you can call 304-640-4394.

PICTURES: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department releases flood update

Donations that are needed at the drop-off locations include:

  • Bleach
  • Paper Towels
  • Cleaning Rags
  • Brushes
  • Toilet Paper
  • New Brooms
  • New Mops
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Gloves (Work and non-latex plastic)
  • All Purpose Cleaners
  • Sanitizing Wipes
  • Women’s Sanitary Items
  • Diapers (Newborn to 3)
  • New Toothpaste
  • New Toothbrushes
  • Shampoo
  • Bar Soap
  • Box Fans
  • Bug Spray
  • Baby Formula
  • Dog and Cat Food
  • New Pillows
  • New Blankets
  • Towels
  • Wash Cloths
  • Detergent
  • Manual Can Openers
  • Dust Pans.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to buy additional supplies. The money will also be used to feed and provide water to residents, volunteers and first responders.

HELP NEEDED: Greenbrier County man pleading for help after flooding destroys home

You can bring cash, or mail a check to City Of Smithers, P.O. Box 489, Smithers WV 25186 with “Smithers Flood Relief 8/15/22” in the memo line.

Any donations will help towards the goal of flood relief for Fayette County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals say the water came up […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOH nearly finished with emergency causeway on Carbondale Road

CARBONDALE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has nearly completed an emergency causeway to help 10 families trapped on Carbondale Road. WVDOH road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties have worked long hours to respond to flood damage in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding leads to possible raw sewage in WV waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Smithers, WV
City
Oak Hill, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Government
Fayette County, WV
Society
Oak Hill, WV
Society
Government Technology

Smithers Residents Begin Recovery After Devastating Flood

(TNS) - SMITHERS — When historic flooding hit Southern West Virginia in June 2016, Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier worked as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency . To inspire the workers, a friend gave her a leather bracelet embossed with the John F. Kennedy quote, "The sun doesn't always shine in West Virginia , but the people always do."
SMITHERS, WV
WVNS

WVDOH crews work through ‘mud soup’ in flood repair efforts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After this week’s flooding in Fayette County and parts of Kanawha County, the West Virginia Division of Highways is working hard through what they are calling ‘mud soup’ to clear roads and provide repairs to flood damage. WVDOH crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New River#A State Of Emergency
WSAZ

Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks. One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Tetanus shots are being offered to first...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Seven more Therapy Dogs join schools across Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – There are seven more helpful service dogs that will be running into schools across Southern West Virginia during the Fall of 2022. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools receiving certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. […]
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fayette flooding damages property, closes roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A flash flood came through parts of Fayette County early on Monday, August 15, 2022, making creek waters in some of the hollows overflow their banks. Fayette County’s Swift Water Rescue team evacuated several families from their homes in Smithers, where emergency officials had set up a makeshift command station. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nighttime construction continues on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that work is still happening on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. Every night, crews are rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd Street to 40th Street. Most of the work has been done underground to install drainpipes, storm drains and gutters. Crews have been […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Significant damage from Monday flash flood in Fayette County

SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue looked concerned as he gave a briefing to first responders in the Smithers area Monday morning. Water in several nearby hollows was still up and a lot of the area was in accessible. He prepared volunteer firemen, EMT’s and other volunteers for where they would need to do house to house checks to make sure everybody was okay and accounted for after a night of torrential flooding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy