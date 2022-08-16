ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The Verge

Google employees circulate petition demanding abortion benefits for contractors

More than 650 Google employees have signed a petition calling on the company to extend abortion-related health benefits to contractors and better protect user privacy in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June. “We, the undersigned, recognize that all Alphabet workers, of all genders,...
The Verge

TikTok preps for midterm misinformation chaos

In a few short years, TikTok has grown into one of the fastest-growing social networks in the world — and with the 2022 midterm election cycle heating up, the app is now preparing to take on the maddening problem of election misinformation. In a Wednesday blog post, TikTok’s head...
Carolyn Maloney
Benzinga

Google Workers Protest Its Abortion Policies; Press For Pro-Abortion Amendments

Over 650 workers at Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL sought abortion benefits to contractors, suspension of donations to anti-abortion politicians, and better user protection from abortion-related disinformation and police requests, Reuters reports. The Alphabet Workers Union sent the petition to CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday after circulating it among...
nonprofitquarterly.org

Funding Reproductive Justice and the Future of Abortion Access

Reproductive rights restrictions are massively unpopular, but the anti-abortion movement has been successful in its coordinated efforts to limit abortion access. How, exactly, has this come to be?. The sustained backing of CPCs gives the anti-abortion movement a decisive advantage over reproductive justice and health care organizations that have not...
CBS News

Google workers demand abortion protections and stronger data privacy

Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion health care benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online. Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state...
The Verge

The line between headphones and hearing aids is about to get way blurrier

Hearing aids will soon be able to be sold over the counter and without a prescription, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. A new final rule from the Food and Drug Administration created a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids — which wouldn’t need an exam or an expensive fitting. The devices could be in stores as soon as mid-October.
NBC News

Google employees petition bosses for abortion policy changes

Over 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet are demanding it offer abortion benefits to contractors, suspend donations to anti-abortion politicians and better protect users from abortion-related disinformation and police requests. The demands were sent this week in a petition to executives seen by Reuters. They reflect concerns across the United...
The Verge

How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

While protecting your privacy online has been a subject of interest for a while now, events in the news — for example, the chat history Facebook recently turned over to police — have brought it front and center. But how do you protect your privacy while staying in touch with friends and relatives? While there are a number of messaging apps that boast increased privacy features, sometimes you can’t persuade the people you want to keep in touch with to use them. What is your alternative? What, for example, if they insist on chatting with Facebook Messenger?
The Verge

Period and pregnancy tracking apps have bad privacy protections, report finds

Most popular period and pregnancy tracking apps don’t have strong privacy protections, according to a new analysis from researchers at Mozilla. Leaky privacy policies in health apps are always a problem, but issues that fall into this particular category are especially concerning now that abortion is illegal in many places in the United States.
The Verge

Google search updates will prioritize real reviews over clickbait

Google is making a series of updates to Search that aim to tackle clickbait and improve the relevancy of search results, prioritizing original and authentic reviews over recycled information that passes around aggregator sites. The changes in the form of two updates are being rolled out in the weeks ahead, according to a blog post announcing the ranking updates.
The Verge

Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Amazon warehouse staff that work at a fulfillment center outside of Albany, New York have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the NLRB told The Verge on Tuesday. The employees, who work at Amazon’s ALB1 warehouse, have filed for a unit that would encompass around 400 workers at the facility.
