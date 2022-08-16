ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio State
Beachwood, OH
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

City of Cleveland hosts housing clinic

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Municipal Housing Court hosted a housing clinic for residents at the Collinwood Recreation Center. Residents could connect with organizations such as the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Public Power and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. What You Need To Know. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police

AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio

Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
AKRON, OH

