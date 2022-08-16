Read full article on original website
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
cleveland19.com
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so...
cleveland19.com
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
Party gone wrong: Crowd surrounds RTA bus, climbing on roof outside Cleveland night club
Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Metroparks tax, East Cleveland mayor recall among local issues headed for November ballot
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Six tax increases will appear on ballots in Cuyahoga County in November, including a countywide tax for the Cleveland Metroparks District. In East Cleveland, voters may be asked to decide if the mayor should be removed from office. In total, more than 60 issues will appear...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal toolbox from passenger at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a theft that took place July 28 around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The suspects exited an RTA train, according to police, and began walking through the airport. They eventually stole...
cleveland19.com
WATCH: Surveillance video helps catch baggage thieves at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine getting off a flight and seeing a thief walk away with your luggage. It’s a problem 19 Investigates found seems to be increasing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. 19 Investigates looked into how often this happens and how surveillance video is helping police return...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Cleveland hosts housing clinic
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Municipal Housing Court hosted a housing clinic for residents at the Collinwood Recreation Center. Residents could connect with organizations such as the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Public Power and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. What You Need To Know. The...
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
Man brandishes gun during carjacking: Solon Police Blotter
At 1:40 p.m. Aug. 9, a Beachwood man, 62, reported that while he was in the residential neighborhood in the 6600 block of Glenallen Avenue, two male suspects brandished guns, then took his Volvo S90 sedan. The man was not injured. The man told police he was driving on Glenallen...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
