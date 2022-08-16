Memorial Health Care opens new facility in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Memorial Health Care is hosting a grand opening ceremony for its new “NOW” facility.

This brand new 115,000 square foot, four-story space will offer neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments. There will also be 38 exam rooms for both the orthopedic and neurology departments.

This facility will also have its first medically based state-of-the-art community wellness center to be located in mid-Michigan.

The project for the NOW building began in 2019, and officials say it was an over $40 million investment.

The wellness center will offer an exercise theater, an indoor track, a lap pool, classes for Pilates, yoga, and spin as well as many other fitness opportunities.

Officials say there has been a large need for space as Memorial Hospital has grown so much over the years.

The grand opening ceremony for the building will start at 5 p.m Tuesday, and officials say everyone is welcome to come.

