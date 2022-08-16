ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Memorial Health Care opens new facility in Owosso

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eu8cx_0hJABoLw00

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Memorial Health Care is hosting a grand opening ceremony for its new “NOW” facility.

This brand new 115,000 square foot, four-story space will offer neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments. There will also be 38 exam rooms for both the orthopedic and neurology departments.

This facility will also have its first medically based state-of-the-art community wellness center to be located in mid-Michigan.

The project for the NOW building began in 2019, and officials say it was an over $40 million investment.

The wellness center will offer an exercise theater, an indoor track, a lap pool, classes for Pilates, yoga, and spin as well as many other fitness opportunities.

Officials say there has been a large need for space as Memorial Hospital has grown so much over the years.

The grand opening ceremony for the building will start at 5 p.m Tuesday, and officials say everyone is welcome to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Memorial Healthcare opens NOW Building in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Healthcare opened a brand-new facility in Owosso to house multiple departments and a state-of-the-art community wellness center. While the facility was opened in May, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 115,000-square-foot NOW Building was held on Aug. 16. The $40 million project will hold the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments.
OWOSSO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owosso, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Owosso, MI
Owosso, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive

Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown

FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
WLNS

Jackson woman cooks for community and to cope with loss

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Shanice Galloway is cooking for the loved ones she’s lost. “If I give up I’m giving up on them, so I got to keep their names alive,” said Galloway. It’s part of her business called Meech and Muff Heavenly Foods. Galloway started and named the business after her brother and fiancé […]
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Memorial Health Care#Memorial Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
abc12.com

Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention

Owosso's Michigan Works saw a very successful job fair on Wednesdayy, but the employers present say they still face challenges. Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention. The Michigan Works office in Owosso told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But...
OWOSSO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Report shows many Michiganders struggling to get by

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alyssa Stewart is working to give a voice to Michiganders who despite being employed are still struggling to get by. “We can’t support what we don’t see, we can’t address what we don’t see,” said Chief Impact Officer, for the United Way of South Central Michigan, Alyssa Stewart. For her, that […]
LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Not your Average Pet: Meet a Kinkajou in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

How to go about bringing your flowers inside before fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a little bit of summer yet to go before things start to cool down, if you also want to have flowers or anything else inside the house, you probably should get started on that. At Van Atta’s, there is an amazing selection of tropical plants or house plants to keep […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Why feel blue when you could adopt this Blue Lacy pup?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News’ very own Kiyerra Lake has taken in a foster pup that you (yes, you!) can give a forever home. Iris is a six-month-old Blue Lacy, who came to New Hope Rescue from a shelter in Austin that was planning to put her down. Luckily, Iris is staying with Kiyerra […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
WLNS

Beloved Grand Ledge sanctuary horse dies at 40

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Beloved Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary horse JMan died on Wednesday. The horse was age 40, far exceeding the average lifespan of a healthy horse. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average horse lives to be roughly 25. Mitten Misfits, an animal reserve in Grand Ledge, remembered JMan with […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy