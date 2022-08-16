ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed

HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso

Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said. Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.
Man convicted in 1992 quadruple murders receives execution date after months of delays

HUNTSVILLE – A Harris County judge on Wednesday set an execution date for a man convicted of murder three decades ago. Harris County 351st District Court Judge Natalia Cornelio signed an execution warrant and order Wednesday for Arthur Brown Jr. Brown, who joined the hearing virtually after filing a motion to have finally received an execution date after several months of delays.
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
