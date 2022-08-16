Read full article on original website
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Police: Teen shot twice in the back in southeast Houston could be paralyzed
HOUSTON – Police said a teenager was shot twice in the back early Thursday in southeast Houston, and authorities said he could be paralyzed. “What we’re hearing from the doctors is that he may be paralyzed so prayers for him,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said. “He’s a 15-year-old kid.”
‘I could’ve died’: Woman warning others after claiming she was poisoned by napkin left on her car door outside of popular Houston restaurant
HOUSTON – A local business owner said one minute she was living it up for her birthday, and the next she said she was suffering from bizarre symptoms. Now, the woman is using the incident to warn others. “I could’ve died. I have my children and my husband,” said...
Captured: Most-wanted fugitives from Houston, Waco, El Paso
Three of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives were arrested this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41, is affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He was convicted of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery in 1998. He was given two 8-year sentences to be served concurrently. In 2008, he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was given a 10-year sentence and two 20-year sentences. He was released on parole in October 2019. In May 2021, he was arrested for Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction and subsequently bonded out.
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
Honduran man to serve 29 years in prison for his role in multiple violent crimes committed in Houston area: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 27-year-old Honduran man, who illegally resided in the Houston area, has been sent to prison for 29 years after pleading guilty for multiple crimes he’s committed, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Denis Matute a 108-month term of...
Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say
HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said. Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
Man convicted in 1992 quadruple murders receives execution date after months of delays
HUNTSVILLE – A Harris County judge on Wednesday set an execution date for a man convicted of murder three decades ago. Harris County 351st District Court Judge Natalia Cornelio signed an execution warrant and order Wednesday for Arthur Brown Jr. Brown, who joined the hearing virtually after filing a motion to have finally received an execution date after several months of delays.
Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people adopt pets
FORT BEND COUNTY – Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people to come out and adopt a pet. “We’re at full capacity,” said Rene Vasquez, director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. Vasquez said they’ve passed full capacity, with over 200 dogs...
Woman wanted in ambush killing in southeast Houston surrenders to police, HPD says
HOUSTON – The woman who was wanted in the shooting death of another woman in southeast Houston 10 days ago has turned herself in, according to police. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the death of Chante Wilson. According...
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Employee shot several times inside Domino’s Pizza in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Domino’s Pizza employee was hospitalized after being shot several times during his shift, according to Sugar Land Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Domino’s Pizza, located in the 11900 Dairy Ashford Road....
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Houston woman to serve fed time after creating bills for fake patients in $10M Medicare scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty on April 7. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
HPD officer involved in crash with suspected drunken driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a crash in southwest Houston early Thursday. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. in the 12800 block of South Post Oak Road at Allum Road. The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind by a suspected drunken driver and the officer...
FIRST ON 2: UH student charged with arson after starting fire ‘because he wanted to’ at campus lofts, court docs say
HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a fire...
Reward offered: Do you know who killed David Beverly?
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for the death of David Beverly. Beverly was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Fairbanks St. around 8:26 p.m. on June 20. Houston police have not...
Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
