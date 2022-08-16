Joshua Tree, California. It’s been called the weird wild west, a place where rebels meet the road, a vortex of magic, myth and really quite excellent margaritas. If crystals and mindfulness are your thing, you may buy into the legend that this tiny town in the Mojave is where a number of energy currents converge and have a psychic party, making it the perfect place for some spiritual rejuvenation. If music and mezcal is your thing, you’re not short of a decent saloon. And if all these things are your thing, and you don’t mind the howl of a coyote at night, you’ll have the time of your life.

