FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY
The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
THEATRE 29 ANNOUNCES FULL 2022-23 THEATER SEASON AT PUBLIC EVENT AUGUST 19
Theatre 29 will be announcing their highly anticipated 2021 – 22 production season at their announcement event Friday night (August 19) at the theatre. Theatre 29 will be holding an announcement event at their venue at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms and the public is invited. The festivities will begin at 5pm with an announcement presentation beginning at 6pm. The community theatre will be announcing the full line-up of their upcoming 2022- 23 season which consists of Musicals, Comedies, Cabaret and other special events. The production directors will provide a sneak peek at each production with some live performances. Attendees will have first crack at the purchase of season tickets at the event.
Pioneertown Motel: the best rest in the west
Joshua Tree, California. It’s been called the weird wild west, a place where rebels meet the road, a vortex of magic, myth and really quite excellent margaritas. If crystals and mindfulness are your thing, you may buy into the legend that this tiny town in the Mojave is where a number of energy currents converge and have a psychic party, making it the perfect place for some spiritual rejuvenation. If music and mezcal is your thing, you’re not short of a decent saloon. And if all these things are your thing, and you don’t mind the howl of a coyote at night, you’ll have the time of your life.
TWENTYNINE PALMS SPECIAL CLOSED SESSION MEETING THURSDAY MORNING
The Twentynine Palms City Council will hold a special, closed session meeting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. The public is not invited to this closed session meeting, where members of the council will discuss city property matters.
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and newly obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
391 Montclair Drive #158, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204679)
Lovely Home maintained Like New. Huge Deck. Big Carport. Work Shop. 220 in Carport. Owner will relocate to Colorado so most furnishings will stay. It's a Goodie!. APPLIANCES Dishwasher , Disposal, Dryer, Gas Oven , Gas Range, Gas Water Heater, Microwave , Range Hood, Refrigerator , Vented Exhaust Fan, Washer.
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage
Imperial Irrigation District says power is back on for 725 customers in parts of Indio and Coachella. The outage was first reported by IID before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The areas affected were on the streets of San Mateo Avenue, Mecca Hills Avenue, Dillon Road, Charlton Peak Street, Van Buren Street, Phoenix Street, as well as The post Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage appeared first on KESQ.
AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Joshua Tree, Death Valley national parks still working to repair flood damage to roads
Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems.
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES
A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages
People who live in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates in North Palm Springs want to know why they have been dealing with power outages for the past month. "The power goes off intermittently without notice. And then with no explanation," said Janis Ballinger, a resident of the park. We've been tracking this story since July The post Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
