COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY
A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail
An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 17, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of Sue Lane in reference to a missing juvenile. When Officers arrived, it was determined a subject known to the juvenile took the juvenile for a walk and never returned. Sedalia Police Officers, assisted by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, quickly began a search for the subject and the juvenile. MSHP Troopers assigned to the Missouri State Fair detail were able to locate the subject and the juvenile within minutes of the information being provided to them. Officers determined that the subject was going through a medical episode, and were able to get the subject medical treatment. The juvenile was returned to the family unharmed.
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
Browning man sentenced to 15-years in prison after shooting at an individual from a motor vehicle
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Browning man was found guilty on August 17th of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting from a motor vehicle. Sixty-year-old Wendell Dean Havens was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections. In March, Havens was also found...
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks
Moniteau County deputies are looking for car thieves after finding a burning vehicle on railroad tracks. The post Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CARROLLTON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 19-year-old Carrollton man suffered serious injures in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occoured when Damon P. Hercules slowed down to make a left turn into the crossover and a vehicle driven by Dillon A. Staton struck the rear of his vehicle.
Missouri woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
A former Missouri woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, formerly of Springfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool...
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
CONCORDIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Concordia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man captured in surveillance photos. A release says officers responded to a Dollar General in reference to a stolen vehicle on August 16. The subject also allegedly stole merchandise from the store before stealing the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Independence.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
A Columbia woman admitted to her role to move tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield. The post Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A woman charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder had her case certified to Division One of Circuit Court on August 16th. Online court information shows that 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled for arraignment on September 8th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas...
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
