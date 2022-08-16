This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of Sue Lane in reference to a missing juvenile. When Officers arrived, it was determined a subject known to the juvenile took the juvenile for a walk and never returned. Sedalia Police Officers, assisted by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, quickly began a search for the subject and the juvenile. MSHP Troopers assigned to the Missouri State Fair detail were able to locate the subject and the juvenile within minutes of the information being provided to them. Officers determined that the subject was going through a medical episode, and were able to get the subject medical treatment. The juvenile was returned to the family unharmed.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO