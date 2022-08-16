Read full article on original website
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE N
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NUMBER 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING LAKE PARK CITY CODE CHAPTER 154 AFTER NOTICE AND HEARING AS PROVIDED BY LAW, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Appendix B of Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 and Lake Park City Code Section 154.26 are hereby amended pursuant to Lake Park City Code Section 154.63 as follows: The zoning district classification of the following described property shall be and hereby is changed and amended to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2): The South 55 feet of Lot 1, Noben Addition, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0171.002 AND That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SEl/4 NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point where the south line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of said Section 3; thence running westerly along the line of the south side of said Lake Street produced a distance of 472 feet; thence south on a line parallel to the said quarter line, a distance of 425.9 feet to the Northern Pacific right-of-way; thence easterly along the curved line of said right-of-way 475 feet to the quarter line of said Section 3; thence north on the quarter line, a distance of 469.5 feet to the place of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0005.006 AND That part of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot 2 of the Subdivision Plat of Noben Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of South on the Westerly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 155.08 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of said Noben Addition; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 46 feet; thence on a bearing of South and parallel with the Easterly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 227 feet to the intersection with the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of Lake Street as dedicated in the Subdivision Plat of Canfield’s Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on last said prolongation line for a distance of 260 feet; thence on a bearing of North for a distance of 370.56 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 305. 79 feet to point of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0003.005 and 51.0005.004 Effective date. This amendment to Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 shall take effect immediately from and after passage and publication of this amendment. PASSED AND ADOPTED August 8, 2022, by unanimous vote the City Council of the City /s/ John Beaudine John Beaudine Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Lonnie Neuner Lonnie Neuner Clerk-Treasurer Published as required by law on the 17th day of August, 2022. /s/ Lonnie Neuner Clerk -Treasurer (August 17, 2022) 91644.
Letter: Act now -- Hwy 34 logging bids in Smokey Hills set for September
The appearance of the Lake Country Scenic Byway is about to be changed forever. MnDOT plans to remove trees and vegetation on a 21-mile stretch between Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids. The plan is to remove trees and vegetation 65 feet from the center of the road for both sides of 21 miles of the Lake Country Scenic Byway from County Road 29 to the Shell River east of Osage.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1538 Estate of Larry Dean Tretbar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 202_3, at 1:15 p.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jean A. Tretbar, whose address is 49177 County Highway 26, Ponsford, MN, 56575 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY COURT Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Petitioner Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (August 17 & 24, 2022) 91817.
Correction: County and city donating a combined $500,000 towards new Food Pantry building
Becker County and Detroit Lakes are contributing a combined $500,000 toward the new Becker County Food Pantry building. A recent story on the project incorrectly stated that the county is donating $500,000, but each entity is contributing $250,000 of their federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the new building.
Pine to Palm: Bruce Lindvig receives Pine to Palm Legacy Award
DETROIT LAKES – The Pine to Palm committee named Bruce Lindvig the recipient of the 2022 Legacy Award. The Legacy Award is given annually to either past or present participants of the Pine to Palm Tournament, Pine to Palm Committee Members, Detroit Country Club Employees or friends of the week-long event. Each recipient demonstrates a fondness, an involvement or a desire to be a part of the Pine to Palm legacy, while bringing friends and family members to stay in the Detroit Lakes area and enjoy the rich golf tradition for years to come.
Ripe for the taking: Rotary Peach Sale is this Friday and Saturday in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Freshly ripened peaches, shipped directly from Washington State via Frazee's Daggett Truck Line, will be available for sale once again this weekend, via Detroit Lakes' Breakfast Rotary Club. "It's our 23rd annual," said club member Kathy Michaelson, who has helped organize the event for several years,...
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR D
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated July 1, 2020, and filed for record October 8, 2020, as Document Number 672637 in the Office of the County Recorder of Becker County, Minnesota, in which DARLENE A. AUSTAD, as Seller, sold to THALEAHA MARIE MCBEE and JEREMY ALEN HOLDER, as Purchaser (whether one or more), the real property in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: That portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼NW¼) of Section Twenty-one (21), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-one (41) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the westerly line of the (new) State Highway #59 as the same is now located and established, which point is located as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence proceeding South 88º20’00” East 172.46 feet in the North line of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence proceeding South 09º51’00” East 951.65 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running by the following five courses and distances, viz: North 88º53’00” West 43.60 feet to an iron stake; North 88º53’00” West 240.00 feet to an iron stake on the East line of (old) State Highway #59; North 01º17’00” East 140.00 feet in the East line of said (old) State Highway #59 to an iron stake; South 88º53’00” East 256.20 feet to the southwesterly line of (new) State Highway #59; and South 09º51’00” East 142.55 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating; contains 0.87 acres; 2. The default is as follows: 2.1 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the additional payment of $10,000.00 on March 1, 2022, according to Paragraph 4 of the Contract. 2.2 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the $700.00 monthly payment for July 2022. 2.3 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the $700.00 monthly payment for August 2022. 2.4 Purchaser failed to pay the real estate taxes due and payable in and for the years 2021 and 2022. 2.5 Purchaser failed to keep or maintain property insurance according to Paragraph 7 of the Contract. 3. The conditions contained in Minnesota Statutes § 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 4. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY (90) DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (A) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $290.36 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (B) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 5. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Elliot J. Stoll Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: 903 Washington Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Telephone: 218-847-4858 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. Dated: August 10, 2022. /s/ Elliot J. Stoll Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorney for Seller 903 Washington Avenue Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Telephone (218) 847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com RDF:EJS:cg | 2020-7152.600 (August 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 91659.
Pickleball was a 'smash hit' at Looney Days
VERGAS – The recently completed Vergas Pickleball Courts along Otter Tail County Highway 4 were a big draw during the Looney Days celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The organizers did a fantastic job,” said Bill Esser, a summertime Loon Lake resident. The Pickleball Court Committee took the idea...
Becker County Food Pantry sees demand soar over last year
DETROIT LAKES — There’s good news and bad news about increased demand at the Becker County Food Pantry. The bad news is that demand is up from last year. “We are running right now at about 150% more clients than (this time) last year,” said Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson.
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
Court news: White Earth woman sentenced to 23 months for multiple crimes
DETROIT LAKES — Rudy Nicole Mercado, 30, of White Earth, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fourth-degree drugs. According to court records, on Jan. 20, 2022, staff at the Becker County Jail found a small bag with a white powder-like substance in her wallet. Mercado told a deputy that she uses OxyContin but did not know what the substance in the bag was. The bag weighed .18 grams and appeared to field test positive for fentanyl. The substance was sent to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for further testing.
Brenda Vizenor
Brenda Marie Vizenor, 59, adored wife and mother of three daughters, passed away peacefully in her home in West Fargo, ND, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Brenda was born to Norbert and Loretta (Ebberson) Lein on October 26, 1962. She spent her childhood in Perham, MN, and she mostly stayed close to her hometown. She was married young, had her 3 girls, Amanda, Audrey, and Abby, and then she was divorced young. She met the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Vizenor, in 1985. Rick and Brenda were married in Madras, OR, in the presence of their newly-formed family and lifelong friends, on April 19, 1986. She was happiest when she spent time with her love; they were best friends for the whole 36 years, to the last day. They raised their girls in Perham, and later Frazee, MN. Brenda loved cheering Rick on in softball/baseball, spending time with her girlfriends dancing, playing whist or cribbage, playing Nintendo with (or without) her kids, watching the Vikings, golf, baseball or really most sports on TV (and occasionally in person in Minneapolis!), fishing with Rick, bowling in women’s and couples leagues, and was a serious fantasy football player. “Queen B” had a competitive side and loved to win! Brenda was one of the kindest and most patient people - empathetic, compassionate, trustworthy, loyal - and she loved being a mom and wife. She worked for 25 years with Smith Group Home caring for women with disabilities, and she loved the women and enjoyed helping them live their fullest lives. Her family was raised alongside the women at Smith Group Home, and it was even more of a family affair when Rick joined the team at Smith’s several years later. They worked together until Brenda was no longer able to work when diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2011. She aggressively fought cancer into remission; recurrence of stage 4, metastasized to her colon and other areas, which led to a radical surgery that ultimately was a success in December, 2015. She doctored at the University of Minnesota, and the oncologists, doctors, and nurses were the absolute best supporters. She was cancer-free, because of the incredible work of that team and because she was always a strong, willful fighter! Brenda and Rick moved to West Fargo a couple years ago to be closer to family, and she loved their home and the more frequent visits from the kids and grandkids. Unfortunately, the complications as a result of all of her treatments resulted in more procedures, chronic pain, infections and more. In June this year, Brenda invited Hospice into her life and her home. She was a fighter until the end, and finally, her body was tired of fighting. Brenda is now resting tranquilly, free of pain.
Looney Days visitors keep businesses busy
VERGAS – “Vergas Looney Days is the best thing about summer,” said Detroit Lakes resident Bev Jacobson. “I love coming to Vergas to shop.”. Jacobson added her shopping included the storefronts lining Main Street, as well as the vendors that were in town for the Looney Days festival on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Donna L. Sigfrid
Donna L. Sigfrid, age 98, of Parkers Prairie died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. William’s Living Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Rachel Stout officiating. Music provided by organist, Julie Lindgren and vocalists Connie Birkholz and Dedra Zwieg. Interment will take place at Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
Bobby Rethwisch
Jan. 24, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Bobby Rethwisch, 94, Frazee, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 4, in Emmanuel Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee. Arrangements by Furey Funeral Home.
Court news: Waubun man gets 26 months for domestic assault
DETROIT LAKES — Pete Alan Thompson, 39, of rural Waubun has been sentenced in Becker County District Court to 26 months in prison at St. Cloud on a felony domestic assault. According to court records, on Oct. 18, 2020, he dragged a woman into a green sedan and held her there. The woman told officers that Thompson had a small knife and attempted to stab her with it, and that she was scared. She added that Thompson was mad because she was “going back out to Naytahwaush.”
Curtis Rislund
CHASKA, Minn. - Curtis Rislund, 86, Audubon, Minn., died Sunday, July 10, in Auburn Manor Care Center. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home.
