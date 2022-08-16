NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated July 1, 2020, and filed for record October 8, 2020, as Document Number 672637 in the Office of the County Recorder of Becker County, Minnesota, in which DARLENE A. AUSTAD, as Seller, sold to THALEAHA MARIE MCBEE and JEREMY ALEN HOLDER, as Purchaser (whether one or more), the real property in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: That portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼NW¼) of Section Twenty-one (21), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-one (41) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the westerly line of the (new) State Highway #59 as the same is now located and established, which point is located as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence proceeding South 88º20’00” East 172.46 feet in the North line of said Section Twenty-one (21); thence proceeding South 09º51’00” East 951.65 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running by the following five courses and distances, viz: North 88º53’00” West 43.60 feet to an iron stake; North 88º53’00” West 240.00 feet to an iron stake on the East line of (old) State Highway #59; North 01º17’00” East 140.00 feet in the East line of said (old) State Highway #59 to an iron stake; South 88º53’00” East 256.20 feet to the southwesterly line of (new) State Highway #59; and South 09º51’00” East 142.55 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating; contains 0.87 acres; 2. The default is as follows: 2.1 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the additional payment of $10,000.00 on March 1, 2022, according to Paragraph 4 of the Contract. 2.2 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the $700.00 monthly payment for July 2022. 2.3 Purchaser failed to pay Seller the $700.00 monthly payment for August 2022. 2.4 Purchaser failed to pay the real estate taxes due and payable in and for the years 2021 and 2022. 2.5 Purchaser failed to keep or maintain property insurance according to Paragraph 7 of the Contract. 3. The conditions contained in Minnesota Statutes § 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 4. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY (90) DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (A) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $290.36 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (B) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 5. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Elliot J. Stoll Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: 903 Washington Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Telephone: 218-847-4858 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. Dated: August 10, 2022. /s/ Elliot J. Stoll Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorney for Seller 903 Washington Avenue Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Telephone (218) 847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com RDF:EJS:cg | 2020-7152.600 (August 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 91659.

