ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston now open

BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston held a soft opening at 16868 Hwy. 3, Webster, in July. The business specializes in confidential drug, alcohol, DNA, allergy, COVID-19 and baby gender testing. The lab has three private...
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist to open health care innovation hub at Ion facility in Midtown

The Ion building can be found in Houston’s Midtown within a broader district underway adjacent to the Third Ward. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Officials with the Houston Methodist Hospital system announced plans Aug. 11 to partner with The Ion tech hub in Houston on a new health care innovation space to be modeled after Methodist's Center for Innovation Technology Hub in the Texas Medical Center.
Community Impact Houston

Federal Transit Authority awards METRO $21.6M for electric buses

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County board members and government officials gathered Aug. 15 to celebrate the Federal Transit Authority award. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's plans to reduce emissions have received a boost from the federal government. The Federal Transit Administration awarded METRO $21.6 million...
Community Impact Houston

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council approves economic incentives for counseling center, Della Casa Pasta expansion

Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development Corp. during an Aug. 15 meeting to grant funds to Clearhope Counseling & Wellness Center as well as Della Casa Pasta to support business expansions in the city. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development...
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships

State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
