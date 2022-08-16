Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenTruecrime FanaticHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cellipont Bioservices announces relocation to The Woodlands
Cellipont Bioservices is relocating to The Woodlands from San Diego in the first half of 2023. (Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, announced plans to relocate from San Diego to The Woodlands in the first half of 2023. According to a news release...
Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library construction delayed
The official name of a new state-of-the-art library in the Westbury area set to replace the old Meyer Branch Library will be named after NASA astronaut Shannon Walker. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction of the Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston, has been delayed “due to...
ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston now open
BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) ARCpoint Labs Bay Area Houston held a soft opening at 16868 Hwy. 3, Webster, in July. The business specializes in confidential drug, alcohol, DNA, allergy, COVID-19 and baby gender testing. The lab has three private...
H-GAC includes city of Houston in final $488M distribution of storm mitigation funds
H-GAC approved its final Method of Distribution for $488 million in federal funding for storm resiliency improvement projects across the region. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Houston will receive storm mitigation funds from the Houston-Galveston Area Council after all. The H-GAC approved its final method of distribution during...
Houston Methodist to open health care innovation hub at Ion facility in Midtown
The Ion building can be found in Houston’s Midtown within a broader district underway adjacent to the Third Ward. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Officials with the Houston Methodist Hospital system announced plans Aug. 11 to partner with The Ion tech hub in Houston on a new health care innovation space to be modeled after Methodist's Center for Innovation Technology Hub in the Texas Medical Center.
Federal Transit Authority awards METRO $21.6M for electric buses
Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County board members and government officials gathered Aug. 15 to celebrate the Federal Transit Authority award. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's plans to reduce emissions have received a boost from the federal government. The Federal Transit Administration awarded METRO $21.6 million...
USA Vein Clinics opens new clinic in Missouri City
USA Vein Clinics opened a new clinic in Missouri City in June. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) USA Vein Clinics, the vein treatment center network, has opened a new clinic in Missouri City. According to a clinic representative, the location opened June 1 at 6218 Hwy. 6, Missouri City. The clinic, which...
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
Harris County launches new website to document public safety investments
The website will track public safety investments for transparency and accountability, according to county officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County officials announced the launch of https://safeharris.com—a website to track county investments in public safety—at a news conference on Aug. 17. The site filters investments into four categories: community,...
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
Watershed Counseling Center LLC opening in Montgomery
Watershed Counseling Center LLC will have a soft opening Sept. 12 and a family-friendly grand opening celebration with activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 24. (Courtesy Watershed Counseling Center LLC) Watershed Counseling Center LLC will have a soft opening Sept. 12 and a family-friendly grand opening celebration with activities...
Tomball City Council approves economic incentives for counseling center, Della Casa Pasta expansion
Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development Corp. during an Aug. 15 meeting to grant funds to Clearhope Counseling & Wellness Center as well as Della Casa Pasta to support business expansions in the city. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council members authorized the Tomball Economic Development...
Kokomo’s Mexican Cantina brings Caribbean flair to Oak Ridge North
The jumbo taco salad ($12.99) is made with a hand-formed flour taco shell and consists of taco beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. (Photos courtesy Belinda Sipp) Gary and Belinda Sipp named their Combination No. 92—a plate featuring two tostadas pastor—after 1992, the year they came up with...
Flood planning group awaits state water board approval for flood plan
The San Jacinto Regional Flood Planning Group unanimously approved a draft regional flood plan for 11 Houston-area counties in the San Jacinto River watershed. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Jacinto Regional Flood Planning Group unanimously approved a draft regional flood plan for 11 Houston-area counties in the San Jacinto...
Houston City Council approves placement of $478M in bonds on November ballot
The $478 million bond will be put on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) In a 16-1 vote, Houston City Council approved an ordinance during its Aug. 17 meeting that orders an election to be held Nov. 8 for Houstonians to vote on $478 million in public improvement bonds. District...
Willis ISD receives C in Texas Education Agency accountability ratings for 2021-22
Accountability ratings for school districts were released statewide by the Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Education Agency released statewide accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year. Willis ISD was given a C rating, scoring 76 out of 100 possible points, according...
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
Conroe city attorney appointed interim city administrator Aug. 17
Conroe City Council appointed an interim city administrator on Aug. 17 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Conroe City Council voted Aug. 17 to appoint Gary Scott as the city's interim city administrator during a special meeting. During an Aug. 11 regular meeting, the City Council voted 3-2 to terminate previous City...
Houston ISD tables discussion item on charter school partnerships
State Rep. Alma Allen speaks at an Aug. 15 news conference against a proposed revision to Houston ISD's charter school policy. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Houston ISD board of trustees opted to table the first reading of a proposed revision to board policy at an Aug. 18 special meeting that was related to charter school partnerships. The item was tabled following an outcry from some parents and the district's largest teacher's union.
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
