ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore teen charged in shooting outside Linthicum smoke shop

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoJDy_0hJABMpi00

A Baltimore teen has been charged as an adult for allegedly shooting someone during a fight outside a Linthicum-area smoke shop yesterday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened at the Tobacco House, on Nursery Road near Hammonds Ferry Road, at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting a handgun after a fight broke out in the parking lot. Everyone ran away and drove away, said police.

Officers found the suspect, who at first ran from police but was identified by witnesses as the suspect with the gun.

A shooting victim also arrived at the local hospital. Police did not give any details about the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting

Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linthicum Heights, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Linthicum Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man gets 40-year sentence in deadly downtown beating

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of another man outside of a downtown convenience store, authorities said Thursday.Alante Batson received a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, meaning he will only serve 40 years in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.The conviction and sentence stem from the killing of Dionte Green, who died in December 2020, about a week after he was beaten unconscious near...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tobacco#Violent Crime#The Tobacco House
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police make arrest in 21-year-old's shooting death

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly June shooting in Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.Antonio Purisima was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody, Baltimore Police said.Moody was found shot multiple times about 6 a.m. June 15 in the 2200 block of Ashton Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he did not survive.Detectives later identified Purisima as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.Court records show he remains in custody while awaiting trial on the murder charge and various firearm offenses.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy