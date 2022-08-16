Baltimore teen charged in shooting outside Linthicum smoke shop

A Baltimore teen has been charged as an adult for allegedly shooting someone during a fight outside a Linthicum-area smoke shop yesterday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened at the Tobacco House, on Nursery Road near Hammonds Ferry Road, at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting a handgun after a fight broke out in the parking lot. Everyone ran away and drove away, said police.

Officers found the suspect, who at first ran from police but was identified by witnesses as the suspect with the gun.

A shooting victim also arrived at the local hospital. Police did not give any details about the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.