Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday
The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Fans React To What Ezekiel Elliott Said About Tony Pollard
This past season witnessed the emergence of a two-headed running back monster for the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Pollard had a breakout year, closing the gap on Ezekiel Elliott as the team's leading rusher. While some veteran stars would be threatened by this emerging talent, Elliott seems to be embracing it....
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report
There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days. According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Seattle Seahawks Make Unfortunate Drew Lock Announcement
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the team's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Tuesday. This news comes on the same day that Lock earned his first practice reps as the team's QB1. The former Denver Broncos...
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade
Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present
One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday. Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.
Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh At Practice Is Going Viral
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in his element at practice on Wednesday. As practice was wrapping up for the day, Harbaugh decided to push the weight sled 10 yards down the field. It was caught on video by Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine. Sometimes, all someone needs is a...
Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday
As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
Matt LaFleur Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Blunt Message For Packers Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when talking about his wide receivers in a recent press conference. But what does Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur think about his receiving corps?. Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur acknowledged that there are corrections that the receivers can make. Cleaning up...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
