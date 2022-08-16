Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille In Destin, Florida
Hello lovelies, I’m still on a vacation high and had an amazing time in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida last weekend. One of our stops was to this fun waterfront dining spot in Destin, Florida called, Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille. We were all looking for some place to fun eat and it was highly recommended! It’s located in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at their beautiful marina.
Destin Log
Destin's latest catch: Fish On prepares to open 'beach casual' restaurant
The sign is up and the renovations inside are almost complete for Fish On seafood house set to open in the old Callahan’s Restaurant and Deli site located at 791 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. “We’re looking to open sometime in September,” said Billy Dee, who is opening the restaurant...
Destin Log
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 8-16-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
visitpanamacitybeach.com
Gills Galore: Scubadiving in St. Andrews State Park
Boasting one-and-a-half miles of rippling water and toasty sand, St. Andrews State Park provides the perfect relaxation destination for locals and tourists alike. What originally served as a harbor defense installation during World War II became a sandy oasis for the community in 1951. Today, the park has jetties, two fishing piers, boat ramp, nature trails, campground, and even a shuttle service to nearby Shell Island. So whether you enjoy soaking up the rays on the park’s beaches or fishing off the piers, St. Andrews State Park has what you’re looking for.
WEAR
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
defuniakherald.com
WCBCC opens newest park facility: Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the county’s newest park facility, Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing. The new facility is located approximately 100 yards past the existing Cowford Boat Launch located at SR20 and the Choctawhatchee River at 55 Big Cedar Road, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455.
WDSU
Massive waterspout spotted outside Florida resort
DESTIN, Fla. — A massive waterspout was captured on video in Florida Tuesday morning. Boo Freeman took the video in Destin outside the Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort. According to Freeman, he took the video just before 6 a.m. In the video, you can hear Freeman say "That's...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Milton Panther Gavin Peaden displays bravery in rescue effort
It seemed like any other summer morning for Milton defensive lineman Gavin Peaden. Get up, get ready and prepare to put in hard work on the football field. July 11 turned out to be different. While in a car with his grandma on the way to the high school, they came across a home on fire.
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
getthecoast.com
More public beach coming to Destin
The news has been weird and slow(er) this week so I’m glad to finally be getting out a newsletter. There are a few longer stories that I’ll be linking to in this edition simply because the article is too long to fit inside the email. I encourage you...
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
getnews.info
Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022
Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
Bay County secures millions for sports complex
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners hit a home run at their Tuesday meeting when they secured $10 million in funding for the new Southport Sports Complex. The total cost of the new complex is $11 million. The last $1 million will come from impact fees. The new ball park will more than […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Bulldogs host Escambia in preseason clash
The countdown is on to Thomas Grant’s first regular season game as the Crestview head football coach. But before the Bulldogs travel south to open the season in Orlando, they have some business to take care of against Escambia in the Kickoff Classic on Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Residents voice concerns over offloading facility at Bay County Commission meeting
Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unveiled. A waterspout formed near the coast of Destin Tuesday morning. Rain chances will increase over the days ahead.
Destin Log
What are the biggest high school football games in Florida this season?
Some games are so anticipated, so intense that they cross over from athletic contest to can't-miss event. That's certainly the case on Friday nights in Florida. Here are some of the biggest high school football games around the state this season. Jon Santucci:Miami, Florida, UCF among top programs recruiting Florida...
University of Florida
Come on in… The Water Is Fine! Well… It’s Better
When I joined Florida Sea Grant in 2012 my advisory committee told me water quality was one of their major concerns. Makes sense really. Some members were from the tourism and boating industry. Some were from commercial and recreational fishing. Others were homeowners. ALL had concerns. ALL depended on clean water for the success of their business and for the quality of their own lives. It is a big concern.
mypanhandle.com
Stalling front leads to more rainfall, isolated severe storms
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on today as we have a boundary that is slowly moving through the Deep South and starting to stall. As the front stalls, there will be some lift ongoing to produce scattered pop-up showers and storms. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be coming in the afternoon to evening. There is a small risk of severe weather for all of northwest Florida with the greatest concerns being 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.
