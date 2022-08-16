Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral
From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects. Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer. The gaffe didn't prevent ...
Sarkisian Updates Status of Suspended Longhorns WR Agiye Hall
"When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team," Sarkisian said.
Inside College Football: SEC Preview: What Will Spencer Rattler Bring to South Carolina?
Our 'Inside College Football: SEC Preview' analysts discuss how the South Carolina Gamecocks can excel with Spencer Rattler on the team.
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
Alabama is not giving up on Texas DB commit Malik Muhammad
Alabama's Travaris Robinson remains in contact with Texas Longhorns cornerback commitment Malik Muhammad. Will Bama receive another visit?
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com
Corky Kell Classic kicks off Wednesday with a double-header, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off the Georgia high school football season every year since 1992 and is gearing up to stage a captivating four-day, 11-game lineup to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year.
Georgia governor touts Bulldogs 4-peat for Atlanta in 2025
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has high hopes for his alma mater. With Atlanta set to become the first two-time host of college football’s national championship game in 2025, Brian Kemp sees no reason the Georgia Bulldogs can’t be going for their fourth straight title that year — while taking a jab at Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “As y’all know, Georgia won the national championship last year,” Kemp, a Republican, said at the announcement Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I believe they’re going to repeat this year. Then win the next year. And them we’ll see them win their fourth in a row, mayor, in this game.” Dickens, a Democrat and an alumnus of rival Georgia Tech, then proposed a scenario that might be even more far-fetched than Georgia’s four-peat.
Stetson Bennett still overlooked despite winning National Title.
Stetson Bennett has been overlooked and doubted his entire career, and even after beating rival Alabama for a National Title, that is still the case.
Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle
As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart. Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia ...
BAXLEY: What I've learned about Athens and football in one year living in the Classic City
Standing in the bleachers at Barron Stadium in Rome during a high school football showcase, I talked with a couple of parents from Athens. Their sons were in the midst of the Georgia Elite Classic a few days before Christmas, putting on their skills in front of high school football fans and parents from across the state. ...
Can Western Michigan get over six wins this season?
When it comes to college football in the state of Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan will always be at the forefront, but don't forget there's three other Division I football programs — Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan — in the state too. And one of those football programs — the Western Michigan Broncos — is slowly but steadily on the rise.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Bars in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. Athens, known to many as the Classic City, is home to plenty of classic bars. And when the Dawgs are in town, fans are barking for an ice-cold beer or a specialty cocktail as part of a pre-game party or post-game celebration.
