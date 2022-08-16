ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has high hopes for his alma mater. With Atlanta set to become the first two-time host of college football’s national championship game in 2025, Brian Kemp sees no reason the Georgia Bulldogs can’t be going for their fourth straight title that year — while taking a jab at Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “As y’all know, Georgia won the national championship last year,” Kemp, a Republican, said at the announcement Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I believe they’re going to repeat this year. Then win the next year. And them we’ll see them win their fourth in a row, mayor, in this game.” Dickens, a Democrat and an alumnus of rival Georgia Tech, then proposed a scenario that might be even more far-fetched than Georgia’s four-peat.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO