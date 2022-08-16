ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
dawgnation.com

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com

Corky Kell Classic kicks off Wednesday with a double-header, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is back to call the action on Peachtree TV/CBS46.com. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off the Georgia high school football season every year since 1992 and is gearing up to stage a captivating four-day, 11-game lineup to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Associated Press

Georgia governor touts Bulldogs 4-peat for Atlanta in 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has high hopes for his alma mater. With Atlanta set to become the first two-time host of college football’s national championship game in 2025, Brian Kemp sees no reason the Georgia Bulldogs can’t be going for their fourth straight title that year — while taking a jab at Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “As y’all know, Georgia won the national championship last year,” Kemp, a Republican, said at the announcement Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I believe they’re going to repeat this year. Then win the next year. And them we’ll see them win their fourth in a row, mayor, in this game.” Dickens, a Democrat and an alumnus of rival Georgia Tech, then proposed a scenario that might be even more far-fetched than Georgia’s four-peat.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle

As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart.  Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Us#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Sec#The Sec Network
Yardbarker

Can Western Michigan get over six wins this season?

When it comes to college football in the state of Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan will always be at the forefront, but don't forget there's three other Division I football programs — Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan — in the state too. And one of those football programs — the Western Michigan Broncos — is slowly but steadily on the rise.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Outsider.com

Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Bars in Athens on Gameday

UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. Athens, known to many as the Classic City, is home to plenty of classic bars. And when the Dawgs are in town, fans are barking for an ice-cold beer or a specialty cocktail as part of a pre-game party or post-game celebration.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy