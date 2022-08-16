ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
MONROE, LA
AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gisele Proby-Bryant appointed to The Arc of Louisiana State Board

Kristen Powers, executive director of The Arc Caddo Bossier, has announced the appointment of Gisele Proby-Bryant, immediate past president of The Arc Caddo-Bossier, to The Arc of Louisiana Board of Directors. As a new member of The Arc’s State Board, Gisele will continue to advocate for people with intellectual and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana State
Louisiana Government
Susco Named One of Louisiana’s Best Service Providers

METAIRIE — Clutch, a ratings and reviews platform for IT, lists Susco Solutions as its No. 11 top Louisiana-based service provider. Susco has a Clutch Rating of 4.9 of 5, highlighting its commitment to providing outstanding quality to clients. “Our number one core value is growth. We have been...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
LED: Rural Revitalization Events to Spotlight Economic Projects

BATON ROUGE, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. LED and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development will join forces with local partners in five regions on consecutive Wednesdays to update stakeholders on the state’s ongoing rural revitalization efforts. The events will highlight regional economic development projects, provide an overview of the Strategic Plan for Rural Development created by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization, and offer information about available resources for rural communities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
LOUISIANA STATE
Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish

The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
Louisiana TikToker Shares What Visitors Feel Like in Louisiana

I Will Never Forget When My Friend Was Corrected on Her Pronunciation of New Orleans. It was pretty funny, she started to argue with lifelong residents of New Orleans on how to correctly pronounce it and they finally settled on she was saying it like a "Yankee". Since then I love watching people try and pronounce town names in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

