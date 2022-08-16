Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
westcentralsbest.com
AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
bizmagsb.com
Gisele Proby-Bryant appointed to The Arc of Louisiana State Board
Kristen Powers, executive director of The Arc Caddo Bossier, has announced the appointment of Gisele Proby-Bryant, immediate past president of The Arc Caddo-Bossier, to The Arc of Louisiana Board of Directors. As a new member of The Arc’s State Board, Gisele will continue to advocate for people with intellectual and...
bizneworleans.com
Susco Named One of Louisiana’s Best Service Providers
METAIRIE — Clutch, a ratings and reviews platform for IT, lists Susco Solutions as its No. 11 top Louisiana-based service provider. Susco has a Clutch Rating of 4.9 of 5, highlighting its commitment to providing outstanding quality to clients. “Our number one core value is growth. We have been...
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
bizneworleans.com
LED: Rural Revitalization Events to Spotlight Economic Projects
BATON ROUGE, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. LED and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development will join forces with local partners in five regions on consecutive Wednesdays to update stakeholders on the state’s ongoing rural revitalization efforts. The events will highlight regional economic development projects, provide an overview of the Strategic Plan for Rural Development created by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization, and offer information about available resources for rural communities.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
brproud.com
Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Entergy no longer accepting applications for $150 aid after 17,000 apply
NEW ORLEANS — The United Way and Entergy are no longer accepting applications for the $150 bill credit to help combat high electric costs after over 17,000 people applied by 4 p.m. Wednesday, a United Way spokesperson said. "Applications are closed as of 4 p.m. on 8/17 for Entergy...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families, but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized by local school boards an...
