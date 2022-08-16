Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson Drops Truth Bomb On Playing For Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau: "Thibs Is Thibs. I Think I’ve Learned How To Carry The Message Out Of Everything."
After a breakout season in Dallas, young star Jalen Brunson is hoping to help change the culture for the New York Knicks. While we have no idea what to expect from the Knicks this season, Brunson seems optimistic about his debut season in the Garden and spoke very highly of head coach Tom Thibodeau in an appearance on the "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast.
Games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule we know so far
The NBA will release its full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday afternoon. But some big-time games are already being leaked. The full Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were reported over the past couple of days, and the dates of other marquee matchups have been disclosed as well. Here's a...
Report: Nets lower asking price in Kevin Durant trade talks
Kevin Durant‘s situation with the Nets has reached a stalemate, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports (hat tip to RealGM). On Monday’s episode of Get Up, Windhorst said the Nets haven’t lowered their asking price. “There hasn’t been an urgency in trade talks,” he said. “There hasn’t been...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term
The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
'Undisputed' Showed Bronny James' Dunk 34 Times in a Prolific 11-Minute Segment
Skip Bayless wants to talk about Bronny James. A lot.
CBS Sports
NBA schedule: LeBron vs. Steph on opening night, Ben Simmons' Philly return among 10 early matchups to circle
The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released on Wednesday (what portion of it wasn't previously leaked, anyway), and naturally, we're all running through it circling the matchups that stick out. Here are 10 to mark on your calendar through the first six weeks. 1. Lakers at Warriors (October 18) Opening night....
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR THE GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
MAAAAAASIVE NATIONAL LINEUP OF GAMES FOR MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES IN 2022-23/FULL SCHEDULE AND AUDIO/COVERAGE FROM 92.9
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes gets his wish, and then some, after saying he wants to get hit in first preseason game
Patrick Mahomes saw playing time on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in the team's first preseason game. With playing quarterback, often comes getting hit, but simulating a real game experience is something Mahomes was looking forward to. Being the first game Mahomes has played...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
CBS Sports
NBA schedule: Warriors-Lakers; Celtics-Sixers on 2022-23 opening night, per report
We're nearing the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with that comes the release of the schedule, which is expected to be completely unveiled on Wednesday, per Marc Stein. Already we know the five Christmas Day matchups, featuring stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now we know both games for opening night on Oct. 18.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released
Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
CBS Sports
Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey on March 7 against the Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday that the team will retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 on March 7, 2023, during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Further details about the ceremony are not yet available. Gasol was drafted by the Grizzlies as the No. 3 overall pick in 2001...
5 must-watch games on Warriors’ 2022-23 NBA schedule
The Golden State Warriors’ regular-season road to back-to-back titles and an unbelievable fifth championship in nine seasons has been revealed. Two of their most high-profile games of on that journey—opening night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Christmas day versus Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, both at Chase Center—were reported before Wednesday’s release of the full 82-game schedule.
The 2022-23 NBA schedule is out. From LeBron James to the Warriors raising a banner, here are 5 highlights
On Wednesday, the NBA released its 2022-23 regular season schedule. Among the highlights are the Warriors raising their banner on opening night.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
