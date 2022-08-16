ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson Drops Truth Bomb On Playing For Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau: "Thibs Is Thibs. I Think I’ve Learned How To Carry The Message Out Of Everything."

After a breakout season in Dallas, young star Jalen Brunson is hoping to help change the culture for the New York Knicks. While we have no idea what to expect from the Knicks this season, Brunson seems optimistic about his debut season in the Garden and spoke very highly of head coach Tom Thibodeau in an appearance on the "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule we know so far

The NBA will release its full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday afternoon. But some big-time games are already being leaked. The full Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were reported over the past couple of days, and the dates of other marquee matchups have been disclosed as well. Here's a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury

Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term

The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Lakers Mavericks#Warriors Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Lakers#Denver Nuggets#Phoenix Suns
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action

Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A

Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NBA schedule: Warriors-Lakers; Celtics-Sixers on 2022-23 opening night, per report

We're nearing the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with that comes the release of the schedule, which is expected to be completely unveiled on Wednesday, per Marc Stein. Already we know the five Christmas Day matchups, featuring stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now we know both games for opening night on Oct. 18.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned

The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

Coming off a 64-18 season, marking the most wins in a single season in team history, the Suns only goal entering the 2022-23 season is to get back to the NBA Finals and win their first championship, something they came close to doing in 2020. Phoenix will open up the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

5 must-watch games on Warriors’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

The Golden State Warriors’ regular-season road to back-to-back titles and an unbelievable fifth championship in nine seasons has been revealed. Two of their most high-profile games of on that journey—opening night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Christmas day versus Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, both at Chase Center—were reported before Wednesday’s release of the full 82-game schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing

Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy