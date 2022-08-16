Read full article on original website
WLUC
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
WLUC
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
WLUC
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
WLUC
‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
WLUC
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer visit to Upper Michigan featured a stop at Northern Michigan University’s campus, where she joined representatives from the Michigan Department of Rural Development and dozens of other local leaders in a roundtable discussion. InvestUP CEO...
WLUC
Arnold Post Office under threat of closing
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - A rural post office in Marquette County is under threat of closing. A post office in Arnold, Mich., located forty miles south of Marquette, does not have adequate staff to remain open, according to post office staff. The post office delivers mail to Arnold, nearby Felch Township and others. Marquette County Board of Commissioners District 5 Representative Bill Nordeen said closing this location would make it difficult for those who live nearby to receive mail.
WLUC
Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
WLUC
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
WLUC
RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
WLUC
Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC
Michigan’s Poverty Task Force visits Marquette, discusses access to child care
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County leaders and Michigan’s Poverty Task Force are teaming up to alleviate a child care crisis in Michigan. The mission is to share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The main topic of Tuesday’s conference was child care. “There’s a two-part...
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Shuts Down Maki Driving School In Alger County
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of an Eben Junction driving school after the provider was found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. Maki Driving School, Inc, located at Box 134 Jokippi Road N6327 in Eben Junction, was issued a...
WLUC
First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
WLUC
UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
WLUC
New website explores relationship between NMU and UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
WLUC
Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
WLUC
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore receives inaugural ParkVentures grant to purchase accessible fishing dock
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan recently received a ParkVentures grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) to purchase an accessible fishing dock for Grand Sable Lake. ParkVentures is a new NPF program that provides grants for programs and activities that engage historically excluded communities through...
