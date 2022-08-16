Read full article on original website
Albuquerque murders: Son of New Mexico suspect to remain behind bars as police probe possible involvement
The son of a New Mexico man suspected of gunning down four Muslim men over the course of several months will remain in custody pending trial for allegedly using a bogus address to buy a gun last year. Shaheen Syed, 21, appeared in U.S. district court in Albuquerque on Monday,...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Update in Albuquerque ‘serial killer’ case as ‘prime suspect’ in shootings detained after cops find vehicle of interest
A PRIME suspect is in custody in the murders of two Muslim men after four deaths sparked serial killer fears in Albuquerque. Police tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the murders - three of which have occurred during the last three weeks - and arrested the driver.
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
'A chaotic scene': 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix
At least one man is dead and five are hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning near North 46th Street and East McDowell Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police said they responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a "chaotic scene with multiple people with gunshot wounds," according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. ...
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
Journalist found dead near U.S. border in Mexico, the 14th media worker killed in the country this year
An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Evidence allegedly ties the son of the suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings to the crimes, authorities say
The son of the man suspected of killing at least two Muslim men in New Mexico in recent months allegedly may also have played a role in the crime, authorities said in court documents filed last week. Documents filed on Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the District of New...
Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob
Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022.
Phoenix police identify suspect, man killed in shooting at party
Phoenix police have identified the man who died in a shooting Sunday at a party near 46th Street and McDowell Road in which five others were injured, along with the suspect in his homicide. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Carlos Santos-Noriega, 43, dead at the scene, according to Phoenix police....
Multiple People Injured After SUV Drives Into Native American Parade In New Mexico
New Mexico state police said the driver of the vehicle is in custody.
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim Men
"Federal authorities believe a son of the man accused in the high-profile shootings of Muslim men around Albuquerque may have played a role in at least one of the killings alongside his father." —Matthew Reisen.
Police catch robber who asked Miami Beach man for $1 — before shooting him, cops say
Authorities on Thursday finally caught a 21-year-old they say shot a man who was sitting on the stoop of his Miami Beach home last month after asking for $1 — before demanding more.
