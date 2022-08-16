ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland County, TX

Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4yXF_0hJA7jpQ00

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week.

The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage condition.”

Stage 1 drought restrictions requests a voluntary 10% reduction in daily water demand until further notice.

ECWSD will keep monitoring lake levels and will reassess the restrictions as the drought situation changes.

Read the full message from ECWSD below:

The Eastland County Water Supply District Board President has rescinded Stage 4 and entered into Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage condition. This stage of the plan requests a voluntary 10% reduction in daily water demand until further notice. Lake Leon water levels and conditions continue to deteriorate as the lake conservation storage decreases. ECWSD will continue to monitor this situation by evaluating lake elevations, water quality and daily usage reports. In the near future the ECWSD will have contractors replacing a large valve at the raw water pump station and this could temporally reduce the amount of water being sent to the cities. If this situation calls for an immediate water shortage, our customers will be notified.

No further information was released.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Storms Damage Trees, Cut Power and Water in Tolar

A cold front that brought rain and storms to North Texas hit a Hood County town particularly hard. A strong storm Wednesday night damaged buildings, downed trees and took out powerlines leaving many people in the dark until Thursday morning. Power outages caused by the storm took out the city's water and sewage plant.
TOLAR, TX
CBS DFW

Storms in Tolar leave behind extensive damage

TOLAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Evening storms on Wednesday caused extensive damage in the Hood County city of Tolar. Video from the scene shows numerous large trees and power lines down. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said there are reports of windows blown out as well. Deeds said the storm moved in around 6 p.m. and deputies and fire crews have been handling numerous damage calls since then. Several of the calls have involved pulling large tree limbs out of roads and streets, including US Highway 377, which was shut down for some time.The Tolar Independent School District has delayed opening...
TOLAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: TIRZ votes to make aesthetic changes to Downtown Abilene, increase walkability

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – the board of Abilene’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) voted Thursday afternoon to make a few changes to the Downtown Abilene we know now, and add some walkability to Cypress Street. Although still in its very early stages of a makeover, renderings released in the TIRZ board meeting show how Cypress […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 18th

It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Improvements to Property Being Made Just West of Downtown

The landscape in Coleman is changing daily as improvements are being made to buildings and property around town. Just a couple blocks west and northwest of the courthouse, along Cottonwood, Live Oak, Frio and Pecan streets, land has been or is being cleared by private landowner to make room for future projects. Wednesday morning work crews were installing turf on the new playground for Lil' Cats Daycare on West Live Oak. Lil' Cats recently moved into their new facility at 207 West Live Oak, across the street from City Hall.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood

The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Politics
colemantoday.com

Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot

After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Keep Brownwood Beautiful to relocate beehive on Aug. 27

There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
BROWNWOOD, TX
101.5 KNUE

Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas

The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
BAIRD, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

