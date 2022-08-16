Eastland County moves back to Stage 1 water restrictions

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Eastland County has moved back to Stage 1 water restrictions after being at Stage 4 for a week.

The Eastland County Water Supply District announced the change Tuesday morning, saying “Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage condition.”

Stage 1 drought restrictions requests a voluntary 10% reduction in daily water demand until further notice.

ECWSD will keep monitoring lake levels and will reassess the restrictions as the drought situation changes.

Read the full message from ECWSD below:

The Eastland County Water Supply District Board President has rescinded Stage 4 and entered into Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Lake Leon Reservoir level has fallen below the surface elevation of 1,369 ft and this indicates a mild water storage condition. This stage of the plan requests a voluntary 10% reduction in daily water demand until further notice. Lake Leon water levels and conditions continue to deteriorate as the lake conservation storage decreases. ECWSD will continue to monitor this situation by evaluating lake elevations, water quality and daily usage reports. In the near future the ECWSD will have contractors replacing a large valve at the raw water pump station and this could temporally reduce the amount of water being sent to the cities. If this situation calls for an immediate water shortage, our customers will be notified.



