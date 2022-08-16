ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’

A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime
BET

Fulton County DA Claims Gang Sympathizers Are Threatening A Witness In Young Thug’s Case

As Young Thug is fighting charges of racketeering and gang activity, the Fulton County district attorney is accusing gang sympathizers of threatening a witness. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says a witness and their children have been threatened. A document and part of a cooperating witness’ statement was reportedly posted on social media. Willis’ office is now investigating the leak.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy