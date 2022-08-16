Read full article on original website
Related
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’
A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
CBS 46
Lawsuit filed against Clayton County Police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a call for a Clayton County Police officer to step down. Khanay Yancey says in 2019, Clayton County Police Officer Gregory Tillman broke down her door and attacked her. Now, she’s taking legal action. It all lasted about 10 minutes from the moment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
fox5atlanta.com
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
BET
Fulton County DA Claims Gang Sympathizers Are Threatening A Witness In Young Thug’s Case
As Young Thug is fighting charges of racketeering and gang activity, the Fulton County district attorney is accusing gang sympathizers of threatening a witness. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says a witness and their children have been threatened. A document and part of a cooperating witness’ statement was reportedly posted on social media. Willis’ office is now investigating the leak.
2 DeKalb inmates die by apparent suicide at jail within days of each other, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTy, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates have died by apparent suicide at the DeKalb County Jail this week in unrelated incidents. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Sheriff’s Office said Michael Assevero, 65, was found hanging in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
Police chase in Duluth ends with arrest after meth pipe found in car
DULUTH, Ga. — A 34-year-old man in Duluth is facing charges after leading law enforcement in a police chase. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Duluth officers tried to stop what appeared to be a Toyota Corolla on Buford Highway for speeding when the driver failed to stop for officers.
CBS 46
Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near Atlanta mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near a mall in Buckhead in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts by a Fulton County jury. Daquan Reed was reportedly upset after he was robbed after leaving Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps...
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
Fulton Co. district attorney says gang sympathizers threatening witness in rapper Young Thug case
ATLANTA — The Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers are threatening the life of a witness and their family in the criminal case against rapper Young Thug and 27 other alleged gang members. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says discovery, in legal terms, is material one side...
Deputies search for two men tied to assault at Cherokee County Waffle House
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men and a truck tied to an assault at a Waffle House. The sheriff’s office released photos of the men seen inside the restaurant, as well as a truck they were believed to be driving.
Comments / 0