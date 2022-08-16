Bowling fundraiser for Voices Recovery Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – A grateful client of a local substance use recovery center is looking to give back with a fun day at the lanes.

Michael Page has organized a bowling fundraiser to support Voices Recovery Center in Binghamton.

The center is operated by Fairview Recovery Services and offers a variety of non-clinical programs and supports for people battling alcohol and drug addiction.



They include group therapy sessions, peer advocates, recovery coaches, a clothing bank, a food bank and transportation to therapy and treatment appointments.



Voices also offers several sober recreational outlets such as yoga, art classes and writing classes as well as sober holiday parties and celebrations.



Program Director Don Garren says Voices offers a community that meets participants where they’re at in their journey.

The bowling tournament will take place at Midway Lanes in Vestal on Sunday August 28th with a plan for 2 squads at noon and 3:30 p.m.



Cost is $25 per person and includes 3 games, show rental, pizza, wings, salad and soda, door prizes, raffles and a championship belt to the winner.



All proceeds are going to Voices.



Registration is due by Saturday August 20th.



To sign up, go to the Voices Recovery Center Facebook page .

