Falls Church, VA

Falls Church News-Press

College-Bound: What Students are Doing to Prepare

As the summer comes to an end and schools are preparing for the arrival of young pupils in classrooms, it is also a time for certain Falls Church students to begin thinking about their next academic or career steps. Normally, rising juniors and seniors are entering the time period in...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Falls Church News-Press

FCCPS 2022 SOL Tests Remain Among Tops in Virginia

In the first post-Pandemic Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments, Falls Church City Public Schools is the only school division in Virginia to rank either 1st or 2nd in Pass Rates for all five tested content areas. Based on data released this week by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), FCCPS...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Lavue' in Fredericksburg for $2.1M

This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Real Estate Assessments In Record # Of Appeals

This February, the City of Falls Church’s real estate assessor, Erwving Bailey, announced new real estate assessments, revealing a whopping 11.4 percent jump for local property owners. Due to the shock of this increase, and the higher tax bills that they led to, many citizens appealed the bills they received. Indeed, it is a record number.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Fire caused by food left on stove displaces 11 in Woodbridge

A kitchen fire early Thursday displaced 11 people and left a resident with minor injuries in the County Center Crossing Apartments in Woodbridge. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Tanazari Way at 4:43 a.m. and arrived to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler system.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fields Could Light Up in Alexandria

Several fields at local schools and parks could be getting new lights, which could extend the hours that local soccer, baseball, football and lacrosse players can use city facilities. The October Planning Commission docket includes multiple special use permit requests for new stadium lights at Francis C. Hammond Middle School,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
healthleadersmedia.com

American Academy of Nursing Designates Six Leaders as Living Legends

The academy's highest nursing honor will be presented at its annual Health Policy Conference in October. — TheAmerican Academy of Nursing has designated six extraordinary nurse leaders as Living Legends for their indelible impact on policy and public health and their tenacity and vision for how the nursing profession can lead system change.
WASHINGTON, DC
ourcommunitynow.com

Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms

Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
NOKESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants

Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
ARLINGTON, WA

